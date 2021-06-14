Chris Cillizza had to know this wouldn’t go well.

Rand Paul is not a big fan of, uh, democracy?https://t.co/7ECnwTLpxV — Chris Cillizza (@ChrisCillizza) June 14, 2021

From CNN (sorry!):

Rand Paul has a very interesting view on American democracy: He’s not a fan.

“The idea of democracy and majority rule really is what goes against our history and what the country stands for,” told The New York Times in a story published Monday. “The Jim Crow laws came out of democracy. That’s what you get when a majority ignores the rights of others.”

Paul’s point, I think, is that the rights of the minority party in the Senate are sacrosanct because we have a representative democracy (where people elect representatives to cast votes on policy) rather than direct democracy (where people decide the policies they want). Paul means to argue that because people elected to have members of Congress represent their interests, they inherently believed that simple majority rule was not the best answer. And, therefore, the current obstruction by Republicans in the Senate — on the January 6 commission bill, among other things — is entirely in keeping with the founding principles of America.

And he’s right again.

Neither were our founders dipshit. We don't want mob rule, we are a Constitutional Republic. — Mostly peaceful ponysoldier (@C0nservatlve) June 14, 2021

You know else wasn't a fan of, uh, democracy?

The people who authored the U.S. Constitution. — #CMFL (@seeemmeffell) June 14, 2021

Probably he’s not a fan of mob rule, but I know he likes our representative republic. — Bonny Wright🐝 (@miamivandynyu) June 14, 2021

He agrees with the Founders.

Chris, You should take a civics class. The United States is not a democracy. The framers of the constitution designed it that way. — David (@VAGentleman1) June 14, 2021

Is the U.S. a republic? I don’t recall ever learning it was a democracy. Maybe people don’t know the difference. Check that. People clearly don’t know the differences or the reasons for them. — CommodoreBlindJustice (@BlindCommodore) June 14, 2021

Chris Cillizza isn’t a big fan of journalism. — Pizza Czar (@PizzaWanchovies) June 14, 2021

