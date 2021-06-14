NYT was beaten by a bee … gotta love it.

The New York Times called The Babylon Bee an example of ‘far-right misinformation’ that ‘sometimes trafficked in misinformation under the guise of satire.’

Wow, that’s pretty d*ckish, don’cha think?

In an article about Facebook's difficulty in dealing with satire, the New York Times points to The Babylon Bee as an example of a "far-right misinformation site" that "sometimes trafficked in misinformation under the guise of satire."https://t.co/YzEuTwlBQT — Seth Dillon (@SethDillon) March 21, 2021

Luckily, the Bee pushed back … and they won. Take a look at Seth Dillon’s thread, he explains it far better than we can which makes sense since he’s you know, their CEO.

Big update here. The @nytimes has responded to our demand letter by removing defamatory statements about us from their article. Here's their email to our counsel notifying us of the correction. https://t.co/lv0eYo6NzK pic.twitter.com/OLi5KzMzej — Seth Dillon (@SethDillon) June 14, 2021

Keep going, this just gets better and better.

Originally, the article said we were a far-right misinformation site. It pointed to us—and only us—as an example of a site that misuses the satire label to protect our presence on social media sites that would otherwise ban us for spreading fake stories. — Seth Dillon (@SethDillon) June 14, 2021

What a bunch of a-holes.

Anything to shut down ideas and beliefs they disagree with – even if it IS satire.

We objected to this pretty strongly, so @MikeIsaac removed the sentence that said we trafficked in misinformation. In its place, he put an update that said we'd feuded with @snopes and @Facebook about whether we're misinformation or satire. But that wasn't true, either. — Seth Dillon (@SethDillon) June 14, 2021

Nope.

They screwed up.

This latest correction, however, no longer mentions the Bee as an example of a far-right misinformation site that pretends to be doing satire. And it notes that neither Snopes nor Facebook maintain that we're misinformation. pic.twitter.com/MSsxgrWrnH — Seth Dillon (@SethDillon) June 14, 2021

This is huge. The NY Times was using misinformation to smear us as being a source of it. That's not merely ironic; it's malicious. We pushed back hard and won. Thanks to everyone who voiced and offered their support. We don't have to take this nonsense lying down. Remember that. — Seth Dillon (@SethDillon) June 14, 2021

We don’t have to take this nonsense lying down.

No truer words have ever been spoken.

