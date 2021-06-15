Whoa.

Even Jonah Goldberg thought Biden crapping all over the whole GOP at the NATO summit was bad. We’re shocked. Probably because it was the ‘whole GOP’ and not just Trump and his evil supporters … right Jonah?

Hot take: Biden shouldn’t have crapped all over the whole GOP at a NATO summit. It doesn’t matter if you agree with his analysis, if you ever trotted out “politics should end at the water’s edge” to condemn Republicans, you should condemn this too. It was totally inappropriate. — Jonah Goldberg (@JonahDispatch) June 14, 2021

Anyway, Ron Fournier crawled out from under his bridge to excuse Biden’s attacking millions of Americans overseas because he sucks.

I thinks it’s fine for the US president, when aboard, to condemn terrorist-backing, anti-democratic forces. https://t.co/n6lYJ0hFzd — Ron Fournier (@ron_fournier) June 15, 2021

Was Ron always this annoying? We forget …

Oh GFY. “Terrorist backing, anti-democratic”…like you wouldn’t kiss BLM and Antifa ass. — Okay. (@corrcomm) June 15, 2021

I think you're an idiot. Terrorist supporting? You mean like the Dems that supported BLM and Antifa? Anti-Democratic forces? We're not a democracy, slapnuts? We're a republic. And no, they are not the same thing — Shay Patrick Cormac (@ShayCormac_1) June 15, 2021

You aren’t a serious person. — Mimi (@MadMimi3) June 15, 2021

So he should have condemned the Democrats? I agree — Clockwork Stranger (@lone_rides) June 15, 2021

Weird, I didn’t hear him condemn you. — Write Girl Problems (@WriteGrlProbs) June 15, 2021

Funny how Antifa gets a pass, though. — Beorn (@Beorn2000) June 15, 2021

But the President didn't condemn the Democratic Party, so what are you talking about…? — Stephen Sterns (@SHSterns) June 15, 2021

Ron. You’ve gone the full Ana Navarro. — Sean E Ryan (@ATxFellow) June 15, 2021

Dude.

You never want to go full Ana Navarro.

***

Related:

Since when is ‘fat’ a race?! White Lefty uses Black women as scapegoat claiming if you ‘find fat people unattractive that’s racist’ (watch)

Roger Waters’ reaction to Mark Zuckerberg personally asking him to use ‘Another Brick in the Wall’ for Instagram is ALL OF US (watch)

‘NO one is more addicted to this site than her’! Chrissy Teigen tries tweeting an apology for being a NASTY bully (makes things WORSE)