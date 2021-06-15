Don’t do this.

Seriously.

White lefty women need to KNOCK THIS CRAP OFF because not only does it give people another reason to resent and even target heavier people, but it exploits Black women. Blaming racism for your chubby backside is just ri-damn-dicullous, and this editor says that as a woman who lost a good bit of weight many years ago.

Watch this nonsense (if you can stand it):

Finding fat people unattractive is racist pic.twitter.com/nsGk16UHyY — Libs of Tik Tok (@libsoftiktok) June 14, 2021

Full disclosure.

We couldn’t make it through the entire thing because it’s JUST THAT DAMN ANNOYING.

What is WRONG with young people today?!

You know what, don’t answer that.

Thinking about f**king around and writing a best selling book called “White Obesity” — Rants Outloud (@RantsOutloud) June 14, 2021

“White Obesity: why it’s so hard for thin White people to talk about racist fatphobia.” — Rants Outloud (@RantsOutloud) June 14, 2021

We’d read it.

Oh who honestly has a unrealistic fear of fat people? Give me a break. Anything to cry victim while deflecting blame away from yourself for being unhealthy. Ridiculous. It's just lazy excuse. Anerexia is a real thing and that's the closest to fatphobia you'd get. — Pres Jim Eagle (@ThomasSzymon) June 15, 2021

these paintings are from 300ish years ago…. has she ever heard of "Baroque"? pic.twitter.com/eUq1I0ghHg — Universal Beard (@llcthecableguy) June 15, 2021

Derrrrrrrrrp.

300 years ago women who were large and curvy were considered to be attractive and well-off (i.e., well fed). Not obese… large and shapely women. Not being attracted to an amorphous blob has nothing to do with racism & never has. She's unattractive in any time period. — Chumly Pieplate (@Chumly_Pieplate) June 14, 2021

Fat is fat. That's it. — =] (@krudensparks) June 15, 2021

When did fat become a race? — Shay Patrick Cormac (@ShayCormac_1) June 15, 2021

When Lefty fat white women decided they needed a scapegoat.

That’s when.

It wasn't until the 20th century that thinness was considered a desirable trait in women. — Magnifico 🪤 (@MagnificoIX) June 14, 2021

And see, here I am thinking that 300ish years ago being fat was a sign of wealth — Victoria (@orielle98) June 14, 2021

And health.

Yup.

Saw a story about this woman swallowing a lobster diver or something, crazy world we live in — Matt Rose (@Huntfish648) June 14, 2021

HA HA HA HA HA HA HA

Ok, we shouldn’t laugh at that … wait, we thought it was funny, is that racist?

*eye roll*

***

