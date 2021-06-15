Don’t do this.

Seriously.

White lefty women need to KNOCK THIS CRAP OFF because not only does it give people another reason to resent and even target heavier people, but it exploits Black women. Blaming racism for your chubby backside is just ri-damn-dicullous, and this editor says that as a woman who lost a good bit of weight many years ago.

Watch this nonsense (if you can stand it):

Full disclosure.

We couldn’t make it through the entire thing because it’s JUST THAT DAMN ANNOYING.

What is WRONG with young people today?!

You know what, don’t answer that.

Trending

We’d read it.

Derrrrrrrrrp.

When Lefty fat white women decided they needed a scapegoat.

That’s when.

And health.

Yup.

HA HA HA HA HA HA HA

Ok, we shouldn’t laugh at that … wait, we thought it was funny, is that racist?

*eye roll*

***

Related:

Roger Waters’ reaction to Mark Zuckerberg personally asking him to use ‘Another Brick in the Wall’ for Instagram is ALL OF US (watch)

‘NO one is more addicted to this site than her’! Chrissy Teigen tries tweeting an apology for being a NASTY bully (makes things WORSE)

Jon Lovitz decimates nasty troll who says he deserves to be canceled for calling OUT cancel culture in bizarre back-and-forth

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: FatnessFatphobiaracismTikTok