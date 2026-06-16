'Your Mom Traded You for Drugs': Viral Leftist Attack on JD Vance’s Family Ignites Outrage

Leftists really are monsters.

Your mom was so right to trade you for drugs https://t.co/OWFKaCFh3f — evan loves worf (@esjesjesj) June 16, 2026

'Evan loves Worf is a popular Leftist Twitter (X) account and he believes it's ok to trade children for drugs, apparently.

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That's not how this works.

you were saying something about mothers, Evan?



ever pay yours back? lol pic.twitter.com/yAhPUaI0VX — Just_Joe 🇺🇸 (@justjoenyc) June 16, 2026

Evan is really weird.

Is this the left's version of a yo momma joke? — Azax Railgun (@Azax_Railgun) June 16, 2026

What an ugly thing to say. Typical liberal mindset. Complete trash — Rob (@SeattleRob128) June 16, 2026

He’s the vice president of the United States and you’re a 35 year old weirdo holding a stuffed animal I think he’s winning — Ziggys duck (@davis_wille) June 16, 2026

And he has a beautiful wife and lovely children.

The worst people on earth all have coexist stickers and be kind in their bios — Smartass (Skinwalker of the east) (@WhoKnow22424334) June 16, 2026

I thought leftists said kids are always off limits. — Lizard wizard (@GraafDe85344) June 16, 2026

That's only for children of Leftists.

That’s pretty low dude .Thats never a good thing to say about anyone even if you disagree with them.

Ireally think you need to step away from social media for a bit and spend some time with family and friends. — James Manasco (@JManasco84) June 16, 2026

Doubtful this guy has friends.

Why does your mom change the subject when people ask about you? — Brian (@napp4ever) June 16, 2026

Who could blame her?

The compassionate left, ladies and gentleman — colin (@colinblute_) June 16, 2026

He's the vice-president of the most powerful nation on earth whilst you're still living with your failure of degenerate parents — Major (@DaveOrakwue) June 16, 2026

Your mom kept you and still ended up with this, tragic. — Bot Observer (@BotObserver69) June 16, 2026

Something went wrong somewhere along the way.

Well we are done with the performative inclusivity. — SomeoneElse (@Jepsonio) June 16, 2026

The Leftists are back to being their most hateful selves.

JD took care of his mom through her drug addiction in which she finally overcame it and they reconciled.



Your mom doesnt love you https://t.co/jxirVSHCnM — 1611 Populist (@KJVPopulist) June 16, 2026

His Mom probably does love him because Mothers are that way. They love their kids in spite of their many faults.

The party of love, tolerance and acceptance says things like this a lot https://t.co/PfjAGamxDf — VP of the Bill Walton Fan Club (@UKFREAK00) June 16, 2026

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Just a reminder at what the Left thinks of us. https://t.co/29etuzdJXi — Economic Analyst (@TheEconAnalyst) June 16, 2026

Yeah if the left is gonna say s**t like this, the right can call Michele Obama a dude. https://t.co/Z4Brtg31Jg — David Reagan (@skepticpatriot) June 16, 2026

Touche.

I'm not God. But, Charlie.



Somehow "take a 24-hour Sabbath" remains my most bipartisan policy position. Thanks.

📚☕🤣 https://t.co/Z8iZWHx3Hl — Veronica Leonard (@Veronicabeat915) June 16, 2026

Evan may need a whole week or so.

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