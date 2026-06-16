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'Your Mom Traded You for Drugs': Viral Leftist Attack on JD Vance’s Family Ignites Outrage

justmindy
justmindy | 7:00 PM on June 16, 2026
Jessica Koscielniak/Pool via AP

Leftists really are monsters.

'Evan loves Worf is a popular Leftist Twitter (X) account and he believes it's ok to trade children for drugs, apparently. 

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That's not how this works.

Evan is really weird. 

And he has a beautiful wife and lovely children.

That's only for children of Leftists. 

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Doubtful this guy has friends. 

Who could blame her?

Something went wrong somewhere along the way.

The Leftists are back to being their most hateful selves. 

His Mom probably does love him because Mothers are that way. They love their kids in spite of their many faults. 

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Touche.

Evan may need a whole week or so.

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JOE BIDEN KAMALA HARRIS LIBERAL MEDIA WOKE

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