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Hern Replaces Mullin: Trump-Backed Candidate Claims Oklahoma Senate Nomination

justmindy
justmindy | 9:10 PM on June 16, 2026
Townhall Media

The GOP Candidate for Senate in Oklahoma will be Kevin Hern.

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Matt Schlapp of CPAC sang Hern's praises earlier today, so he is surely pleased with the results.

Like many others on Twitter, Hern has enjoyed watched visitors to America for the FIFA tournament enjoy what our country has to offer. 

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Hern is replacing Markwayne Mullin who is now serving in the Trump Administration.

Hern was also endorsed by President Trump. It has been a good night for the President's endorsements so far. 

Hern is also expected to win the general election. 

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2026 ELECTIONS DONALD TRUMP GOP OKLAHOMA POLLING REPUBLICAN PARTY

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