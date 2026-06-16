Hern Replaces Mullin: Trump-Backed Candidate Claims Oklahoma Senate Nomination

The GOP Candidate for Senate in Oklahoma will be Kevin Hern.

Decision Desk HQ projects Kevin Hern wins the OK US Senate Republican Primary#DecisionMade: 8:39 PM EDT pic.twitter.com/BcYNPgAGMK — Decision Desk HQ (@DecisionDeskHQ) June 17, 2026

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DDHQ projects Kevin Hern has won the Republican nomination for US Senate in Oklahoma https://t.co/Mqj42X8Og6 pic.twitter.com/Vk7Wr0DPT4 — Politics & Poll Tracker 📡 (@PollTracker2024) June 17, 2026

The polls are open TODAY — vote Kevin Hern in the Republican primary for U.S. Senate before they close at 7 PM CST.



Kevin has spent his career fighting for the issues that matter most to Oklahoma families: securing the border, unleashing American energy dominance, and… pic.twitter.com/cjUjCR6AQI — Matt Schlapp (@mschlapp) June 16, 2026

Matt Schlapp of CPAC sang Hern's praises earlier today, so he is surely pleased with the results.

🚨Race Call: Kevin Hern wins the Oklahoma Senate Republican Primary pic.twitter.com/Q8Urwhw15x — The Calvin Coolidge Project (@TheCalvinCooli1) June 17, 2026

Rep. Kevin Hern told Newsmax on Monday that it's "awesome" to see foreign visitors attending FIFA World Cup events discover America's beauty, diversity, and opportunities — then share those experiences with people around the world online. https://t.co/wiDmmDhm8c — NEWSMAX (@NEWSMAX) June 16, 2026

Like many others on Twitter, Hern has enjoyed watched visitors to America for the FIFA tournament enjoy what our country has to offer.

Hern is replacing Markwayne Mullin who is now serving in the Trump Administration.

Made our final stop of my Election Day Tour visiting with folks in Enid.



I want to thank everyone for their support and confidence over the past 100 days of this campaign.



If you haven’t had a chance to vote yet today, the polls are still open, so get out while you can and… pic.twitter.com/8MgoHwyJ5J — Kevin Hern (@krhern) June 16, 2026

🚨ELECTION ALERT: Trump-endorsed Kevin Hern wins the OK US Senate Republican Primary. pic.twitter.com/FIytE0u131 — Election Wizard (@ElectionWiz) June 17, 2026

Hern was also endorsed by President Trump. It has been a good night for the President's endorsements so far.

Oklahoma Republican Representative Kevin Hern has won his party's Senate primary and is projected to win the general election. #WorldNews https://t.co/2bYqV9nqb9 pic.twitter.com/zRmoMVVkiN — NBC Meridian (@NBCMeridian) June 17, 2026

Hern is also expected to win the general election.

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