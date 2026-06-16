Hern Replaces Mullin: Trump-Backed Candidate Claims Oklahoma Senate Nomination
Sean Penn to Direct Film About Capitol Police Officer Defending the Capitol on...
Trump’s Man Mike Collins Wins Georgia Senate Nod — Now Comes the Real...
VIP
Forget History, Repeat It: PA House Dems Vote to End School Choice
'Your Mom Traded You for Drugs': Viral Leftist Attack on JD Vance’s Family...
LIVE Election Results With TWITCHY! Primary Night in Oklahoma, California, DC Mayor, Georg...
Asinine in Austria: Climate-Conscious Kamala Harris Tosses a Tired Word Salad in the...
'Avoid the Jet Skis': Ambassador (Yes, Really) Herschel Walker’s Wild Safety Warning Shock...
Medical Examiner Rules Asylum Seeker’s Death a Homicide After Release by ICE
Make Apple Pie Great Again! McDonald's Makes YUGE Announcement for America 250
Whoopi Goldberg Tries to Educate JD Vance on Catholicism: The Faith Says We...
Infamous 'Dog' Journalist Nick Kristof Caught Hiding Campaign Donor Ties at NYT
RUH-ROH, Democrats! AAG Harmeet Dhillon and DOJ Just Scored a MAJOR Georgia Voter...
America Last Energy: Democrats Can’t Bring Themselves to Support Their Own Darn Country...

San Francisco Chronicle: Giants ‘Defaced’ Their Uniforms With Bible Verses

Brett T. | 8:00 PM on June 16, 2026
imgflip

As our own Grateful Calvin reported earlier, Major League Baseball warned players that certain behaviors would not be tolerated. That announcement was made after three San Francisco pitchers, Landon Roupp, JT Brubaker, and Ryan Walker, wrote Bible verses on their rainbow-colored team caps on Pride Night, while a fourth, Sam Hentges, refused to wear the cap at all, opting instead for the regular black-and-orange Giants cap. 

Advertisement

The San Francisco Chronicle has now weighed in, saying that the players "defaced" their uniforms with Bible verses.

Ann Killion writes that the Giants pitchers didn’t just deface Pride uniforms; they alienated their fans and city:

Yet some of the snowflakes on the Giants, the pitching staff specifically, decided to say a giant F-you to a good chunk of their fan base. On a night that was supposed to be about inclusion, they hijacked the event for their own purposes. In the name of Christianity, they took a decidedly un-Christian stance of exclusion and judgment.

“It’s just something that I feel like I was forced to support,” said Hentges, who became the first Giants player to refuse to wear the Pride Night gear, “when I don’t morally support it.”

What about the people who support him, and his team? What about the city whose name is on the front of his uniform, a city that fully backs his team?

Is that not important to him and his band of homophobic brothers?

"A decidedly un-Christian stance," says the sports opinion writer.

Recommended

'Your Mom Traded You for Drugs': Viral Leftist Attack on JD Vance’s Family Ignites Outrage
justmindy
Advertisement

"… long-standing faith?"

Advertisement

Saying they "defaced" their rainbow caps by writing Bible verses on them certainly is a take.

***

Editor's Note: Do you enjoy Twitchy's conservative reporting that takes on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth.

Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.

Tags:

BIBLE CHRISTIANITY MLB LGBTQ+

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

'Your Mom Traded You for Drugs': Viral Leftist Attack on JD Vance’s Family Ignites Outrage
justmindy
Hern Replaces Mullin: Trump-Backed Candidate Claims Oklahoma Senate Nomination
justmindy
'Avoid the Jet Skis': Ambassador (Yes, Really) Herschel Walker’s Wild Safety Warning Shocks Twitter
justmindy
Asinine in Austria: Climate-Conscious Kamala Harris Tosses a Tired Word Salad in the Old World
Warren Squire
Whoopi Goldberg Tries to Educate JD Vance on Catholicism: The Faith Says We Take in Immigrants
Brett T.
RUH-ROH, Democrats! AAG Harmeet Dhillon and DOJ Just Scored a MAJOR Georgia Voter Rolls Win and BOOYAH
Sam J.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement

TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA

Advertisement

Most Popular

'Your Mom Traded You for Drugs': Viral Leftist Attack on JD Vance’s Family Ignites Outrage justmindy
Advertisement