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Sean Penn to Direct Film About Capitol Police Officer Defending the Capitol on January 6

Brett T. | 9:00 PM on June 16, 2026
Photo by Willy Sanjuan/Invision/AP, File

This sounds like box office gold. Ultra-leftist Sean Penn is set to direct a film about the storming of the Capitol on January 6, and actor Bradley Cooper is in talks to star as one of the brave Capitol Police officers who held off the insurrectionists that day. Will it be as brutal as The Passion of the Christ? We'll see. No, we won't … we're not watching this.

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Adam Chitwood reports for TheWrap:

Described as an unexpected story about friendship, the film is decidedly not a Jan. 6 movie, an individual with knowledge told TheWrap. But it does cover the life of a police officer who was there, and whose identity is being kept under wraps for now. And, however tangentially, it marks the first major feature film tied to the Jan. 6 riots to be made at a Hollywood studio.

The film is decidedly not a January 6 movie, but it's the first major feature film tied to the January 6 events. Chitwood reports the movie chronicles the "early life" of the officer.

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That's what we fear. TheWrap makes it sound like a Michael Fanone biopic. As if we haven't heard enough from that guy,

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