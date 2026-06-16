Sean Penn to Direct Film About Capitol Police Officer Defending the Capitol on January 6

This sounds like box office gold. Ultra-leftist Sean Penn is set to direct a film about the storming of the Capitol on January 6, and actor Bradley Cooper is in talks to star as one of the brave Capitol Police officers who held off the insurrectionists that day. Will it be as brutal as The Passion of the Christ? We'll see. No, we won't … we're not watching this.

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#BradleyCooper is in talks to star in Sean Penn’s next directorial effort, a film that chronicles the early life of a police officer who defended the U.S. capital on Jan. 6.



Read more: https://t.co/NiKvBxsOgU pic.twitter.com/64GrUV8o7Y — TheWrap (@TheWrap) June 16, 2026

Adam Chitwood reports for TheWrap:

Described as an unexpected story about friendship, the film is decidedly not a Jan. 6 movie, an individual with knowledge told TheWrap. But it does cover the life of a police officer who was there, and whose identity is being kept under wraps for now. And, however tangentially, it marks the first major feature film tied to the Jan. 6 riots to be made at a Hollywood studio.

The film is decidedly not a January 6 movie, but it's the first major feature film tied to the January 6 events. Chitwood reports the movie chronicles the "early life" of the officer.

No one loves setting money on fire more than Hollywood. https://t.co/9Vx9K2C5Wx — Bonchie (@bonchieredstate) June 16, 2026

Does he play the cop that moved the barricade and literally beckoned everyone in? — Lord TDS (@LordTDS) June 16, 2026

Wow, wish I had access to millions of dollars just to make a political circle jerk that no one will see... — Oscar Von Reuenthal (@OscarVReuenthal) June 16, 2026

Yeah the 75 leftists that they keep bussing to the No Kings clown shows will love this movie. Hilarious. — Lucian (@h2ofrontsc) June 16, 2026

Aww man. I really like Bradley Cooper, but I won’t be watching this propaganda piece. — CB (@tophbrannen) June 16, 2026

How much of the movie will be centered around undercover FBI informants letting rioters into the capitol? Will they interview the chief of police who said Pelosi ignored his calls for help? Probably not. Just another Hollywood fake MOVIE about real life. — Red_Pill_Vet (@Red_Pill_Vet) June 16, 2026

Does he get to shoot the unarmed woman — KeviKev (@KevinLikeSeven) June 16, 2026

Holy shit I cant wait to not see it!



This will be a masterclass in how to bomb at the box office. — Tacticool Fun (@tactictwitorist) June 16, 2026

Is it the cop who gave the Shaman a guided tour, or the one who killed the unarmed woman? — Acoustic Larry (@acousticlarry42) June 16, 2026

Thank God that paragon of objectivity, Sean Penn is directing it. — E. W. Baker (@GoCubsBears) June 16, 2026

Probably a trash heap movie about Michael Fanone and his lying ass. pic.twitter.com/ylZ1VW5WRX — Sunnydaze (@SunnydazeTanya) June 16, 2026

That's what we fear. TheWrap makes it sound like a Michael Fanone biopic. As if we haven't heard enough from that guy,

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Editor’s Note: Hollywood, academia, and liberal elites are out of touch with the average American.

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