‘This is unacceptable.’

Damn.

This is so good.

Florida mom, Keisha King, just absolutely destroyed Critical Race Theory and any State Board of Education, School Board, teacher’s union/association, politician, or corporation pushing it …

Any theory based entirely on race is racist. Sorry, not sorry.

Watch:

Fla. mom, Keisha King, to the State Board of Education: Critical Race Theory "does not teach the truth, unless you believe that whites are better than blacks … Telling my child, or any child, that they are in a permanently oppressed status because they are black is racist" pic.twitter.com/DHJFONDXxx — Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) June 11, 2021

Oh HELL yeah.

Admit it.

You fist-pumped just a little.

“It is sad that we are even contemplating something like Critical Race Theory, where children will be separated by their skin color and deemed permanently oppressors or oppressed in 2021.” — Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) June 11, 2021

Powerful and eloquent. Thank you, Keisha King. — Basket of Cats 💙 (@Basket_of_Cats) June 11, 2021

Serious thanks.

She is in Jax, as well as I am. I need to find her and buy her a drink. She hit the nail right on the head. — Kenneth (@kscott2208) June 11, 2021

It is beautiful to see someone who can see the forest from the trees. #equality — Justin Brooks (@JustinBrooks909) June 11, 2021

Whenever I get discouraged, I only need to look to strong people like this to remind me that this Country will survive. — Bob Holbrook (@bob_v_holbrook) June 11, 2021

We agree with Bob. Seeing someone like Keisha standing up against this ridiculous narrative and theory gives us hope. Hope we all so desperately need.

***

