Dammit, we miss those mean tweets. LOL

President Trump was good enough to ‘wish Biden good luck’ on his upcoming meeting with Putin.

As only he can, of course.

Mollie Hemingway shared his statement:

President Trump wishes President Biden "good luck" on his upcoming meeting with Putin and tells him "don’t fall asleep during the meeting." pic.twitter.com/OorKyXqMnf — Mollie (@MZHemingway) June 11, 2021

‘Good luck to Biden in dealing with President Putin – don’t fall asleep during the meeting …’

HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA

Sounds like good advice. — Scott (@starsky77usa) June 11, 2021

Right?

We would only add that he should make sure he knows which country he’s in.

#Helping

Alot of insults in one paragraph. I'm actually impressed. — Dr. RockSauce (@pmh9946) June 11, 2021

It really is a gift.

Stay awake sleepy Joe — Mary McIntosh (@maryc_mcintosh) June 11, 2021

YOU CAN DO IT!

Ok, maybe not.

