More than past time to defund NPR.

Seriously.

Did they get some 12-year-old to run their Twitter account?

And no offense to 12 year olds …

Who thought this was a good idea? Without capitalism, NPR wouldn’t have any of those sweet sweet subsidies and WOULDN’T EXIST but hey, it’s super edgy to bite the hand that feeds you.

Yup.

not people in the mentions fighting over a joke about foam stilettos 😭 — NPR (@NPR) June 11, 2021

Their reaction speaks volumes, too bad they’re too stupid to really listen to the TAXPAYERS fighting over their crappy joke.

You wouldn't exist without capitalism, clown who is tweeting on behalf of NPR. — Tim Young (@TimRunsHisMouth) June 11, 2021

Marxist NPR off their meds again. — Positively Caustic (@PosCaustic) June 11, 2021

How long until they blame an intern?

The irony of using this caption on a piece of publicly-funded free advertising for this product. — Noam Blum (@neontaster) June 11, 2021

This isn’t irony.

Well, it is.

But they’re clearly not bright enough to know it.

Taxpayer funds are paying for this garbage. #DefundNPR — M0ser (@TM0s41) June 11, 2021

Man oh man do you need a good budget cut. — Gerry (@GerryDales) June 11, 2021

^^^^ Yup

None of you would have jobs without Capitalism. None of your equipment would exist without Capitalism. None of your buildings, nor cars to drive to them would exist without Capitalism. Your tweet is so catastrophically stupid that you've perfectly captured the leftist mindset. — I Remember The Tiananmen Square Massacre (@SantasTavern) June 11, 2021

Weird flex from a group that wouldn't exist without subsidies and hasn't had an original thought in 60 years. — The Virginian (@KyleEHi58958518) June 11, 2021

We NeeD TaXPaYer MoNeY BeCAusE We’Re SuCh LoUsy JoUrnALiSt ThAt NoBoDY WiLL PaY tO LiSTeN To uS — Travis (@TWines4congress) June 11, 2021

‘Nuff said.

Heh.

***

Related:

Where WE’RE headed?! British charity goes off the rails claiming white women who’ve been raped/assaulted reporting their attackers is ‘white supremacy’

Just YIKES: Jeffrey Toobin (YUP, the Zoom masturbator) returns to CNN and his interview with Alisyn Camerota is SO awkward (watch)

‘All LIES … it goes on and on’: Greg Price lists each and EVERY lie media and the Left told about Trump in 2020 (and beyond) in DAMNING thread