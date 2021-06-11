More than past time to defund NPR.

Seriously.

Did they get some 12-year-old to run their Twitter account?

And no offense to 12 year olds …

Who thought this was a good idea? Without capitalism, NPR wouldn’t have any of those sweet sweet subsidies and WOULDN’T EXIST but hey, it’s super edgy to bite the hand that feeds you.

Yup.

Their reaction speaks volumes, too bad they’re too stupid to really listen to the TAXPAYERS fighting over their crappy joke.

How long until they blame an intern?

This isn’t irony.

Well, it is.

But they’re clearly not bright enough to know it.

^^^^ Yup

‘Nuff said.

Heh.

***

