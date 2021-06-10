We all knew the media (and the Left, same difference) were spewing lies nonstop to hurt Trump in 2020 (and every year before that), but to see them written out in a simple format in a damning thread on Twitter is really something else.

And it pisses us off.

This is terrible.

This is not the media making mistakes.

No no, this is a concerted effort to beat Trump in 2020 no matter what lies they had to tell or the damage they did to this country.

Take a look.

"Trump gassed protesters for a photo op" "Trump is ignoring Russian bounties on our troops" "Trump called soldiers 'suckers'" "The lab leak theory is a conspiracy" "There won't be a vaccine by the end of this year" "It's not safe to open schools" All lies — Greg Price (@greg_price11) June 9, 2021

See? Terrible.

But wait, there’s more.

"The Hunter Biden NY Post story is Russian disinformation" "Donald Trump told politicians in Georgia to 'find the fraud'" "DeSantis is evil and Cuomo is doing a great job" "Locking down only for 15 days to slow the spread" It goes on and on and on and on — Greg Price (@greg_price11) June 9, 2021

It does indeed.

And it gets even more terrible.

^Those were all just from 2020: "Russia hacked the election" "Michael Cohen went to Prague" "Fine people on both sides" "Trump Jr. got the Wikileaks dump in advance" "Pee tape" And of course: "RUSSIAN COLLUSION" — Greg Price (@greg_price11) June 10, 2021

Awww yes, the infamous Pee Tapes. Didn’t Tom Arnold claim he had those?

Remember Adam Schitt falling for the ‘nude Trump photos’ prank?

It does indeed go on and on.

So many lies.

And they wonder why so many of us don’t trust and dislike them.

***

