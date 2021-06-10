CNN’s Kate Bennett got all sorts of fussy with Geraldo Rivera for pointing out Biden chose Kamala Harris because she is a Black woman.

We know, she works for CNN, but you’d think even SHE would remember the very news cycle Geraldo is talking about:

This comment at 1:00 is so utterly disgusting. https://t.co/CyfnggMd3Y — Kate Bennett (@KateBennett_DC) June 8, 2021

Kate, honey, Biden ADMITTED that was why he picked her. Derp.

And yes, we agree, it is a disgusting way to pick a vice president.

C’mon man, there are lots and lots of receipts:

Biden actually did this though. He announced it. Was a big hit with the press, at the time. pic.twitter.com/noSdOPobA8 — Dan 🇺🇸 (@danieltobin) June 10, 2021

It was an entire NEWS CYCLE.

Kate was probably too busy pretending Trump told people to inject themselves with bleach to pay attention though.

How dare they. Biden obviously chose her because of their shared love of putting brown people in cages. https://t.co/GR5uWHowW2 — Kip "Stagflation is Infrastructure" Hooker (@TheVitaminPress) June 10, 2021

Ouch.

Disgustingly true. https://t.co/mi6e5B4TnC — One Horse Pony Erik (@winefishdawg) June 9, 2021

Biden literally announced his criteria for selecting his running mate months before he did so. You're throwing a fit over people taking him at his word. https://t.co/UHGIrnkBdy — Lassie is with Merrick, now (@K9DefenseLeague) June 9, 2021

Biden told us this is why he was picking her so I don’t know why you’re upset https://t.co/ylz24g7gyD — Ron DeSantis Eating Pizza (@PresidentRDS) June 9, 2021

He told us.

Heh.

But you know, GERALDO! ARGLE BARGLE RAR.

***

