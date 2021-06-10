You can definitely tell Rob Schneider has been paying attention … wow.

He nailed this:

Not since the days of the former Soviet Union and their propaganda machines Pravda & TASS has ‘news’ outlets like MSNBC (among most others) been such blatant Pro Government Mouthpieces.

Fauci will be (rightly) tossed in the dustbin of history for the fraud he has always been. https://t.co/vbsuCvJX6W — Rob Schneider (@RobSchneider) June 9, 2021

Not since the days of the former Soviet Union and their propaganda machines… ouch.

And perfect.

We are seeing almost every story the media pushed to hurt Trump (and shut down this country) getting debunked. Stories reported by a media that appears to care more about an agenda and their narrative than they do the truth.

For example, their worship of Dr. Fauci, aka the High Priest of COVID, is just revolting.

He led the response that destroyed millions of lives and livelihoods. He just wants to avoid the responsibility of that. — Alaska Guy (@AlaskaNorseman) June 9, 2021

It was science’s fault.

Yeah, that’s the ticket.

100% Also, looking forward to seeing you at the end of this month — Chad Mathews (@ChadNMathews) June 9, 2021

Biggest lie of 2020 : Follow the science — Gina Geis Betancur (@GinaBetancur) June 9, 2021

The Lefties pushing us to follow the science wouldn’t know actual science if it fell out of the sky, landed on their faces, and started to wiggle.

Begs the question. Why go through such great links to preform such FRAUD? This was a play on money, control, power and rights. And they won if you ask me. They plan worked and if they have to sacrifice a few they will. — Robert Morris (@RobertM12983708) June 9, 2021

Well, the truth stings the soul sometimes, and we can clearly see it stung Fauci. The only thing that is preposterous is the fact he is still being allowed to speak! Anyone who believes him anymore is off their rocker. — 𝒜𝓂𝒷𝑒𝓇 (@InNeverland_) June 10, 2021

And desperate for the ‘pandemic’ to continue.

***

Related:

‘For money’: Sharyl Attkisson drops another SCOOP from Hunter Biden’s emails and it just gets WORSE for the smartest guy Joe Biden knows

‘Petty and RUTHLESS’: Biden officially retracts Trump’s discounts on insulin and Epipen BUT HEY, at least there’s no mean tweets

BWAHAHAHA! Alyssa Milano considering run for the House in 2024 annnd the jokes write THEMSELVES