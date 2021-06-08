Ha.

HA ha.

HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA.

Oh man, GODS of politics, please please please let this happen. This editor has been a good kid for the most part …

This. Would. Be. SPECTACULAR.

Alyssa Milano says she could "potentially run" for House in 2024 https://t.co/kVBbEoIc2f pic.twitter.com/7HeidQDgeR — The Hill (@thehill) June 8, 2021

Twitchy fodder for MONTHS AND MONTHS.

From The Hill:

Actor-turned-activist Alyssa Milano may seek to transition from Hollywood to the House, saying she’s “considering” a congressional run in 2024. “I’m looking at California’s 4th District to potentially run against [Rep. Tom] McClintock (R),” Milano told ITK on Tuesday. “I split my time between Truckee, Calif., and Bell Canyon, Calif., and the Republicans have basically had a strong arm there in the 4th District,” the former “Insatiable” star said. McClintock won reelection last year with 56 percent of the vote. Then-President Trump beat President Biden in the district by nine points. “I would love to maybe consider flipping that seat blue,” Milano said.

Uh huh.

Bwahaha 😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂 breathe 😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂 — 🍀 WinnteryTab 🇺🇸🇮🇪🇮🇱 (@Winning4Him) June 8, 2021

Yes, please run against McClintock, @Alyssa_Milano. You're 0-4 in people you've endorsed and you're going to run in a red district during an presidential election year with #PresidentSilverAlert or #HeelsUp as the candidate. Also, you settle with the IRS yet? https://t.co/vX23DGDiG6 — TheAmishOne (@ThatAmish1) June 8, 2021

Fair question.

Just what @HouseDemocrats need: Another vapid, self-absorbed, America-hating dope to add to the caucus.https://t.co/93MsMN4iUg — Bonk (@BonkPolitics) June 8, 2021

Got nothin’ else better to do?

Ouch, we know.

Ugh. Please stop, celebrities. — Dr. Z (@DoctorZPhD) June 8, 2021

Is it just me or does absolutely *no one* want Alyssa Milano to run for office in 2024? — Bella (@bella_winter_1) June 8, 2021

It’s not just you.

But if she ran … THAT would be fun.

***

