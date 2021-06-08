Yup, it’s science.

Totally science.

From Steak-umm … of course.

brands pay to use social media and people use social media for free so brands buy people’s attention which makes people the product and brands the consumer that then communicates with their product on social media in order to sell more products to their consumers it’s science — Steak-umm (@steak_umm) June 8, 2021

Whoa.

Ummmm — David Handelman (@RealDHandelman) June 8, 2021

they hated steak-umm bc it told them the truth — Steak-umm (@steak_umm) June 8, 2021

Heh.

I haven't had enough coffee for this. — Rachel Harvey (@ThatRachelH) June 8, 2021

Excuse us but we were told there would be no math.

OR science.

Freakin’ Twitter.

take your time this tweet will be here forever — Steak-umm (@steak_umm) June 8, 2021

Tweets are forever.

And ever.

I consume the brand’s product.

The brand consumes me online.

It’s the circle of life. — Ted Vician (@StinkenderKase) June 8, 2021

it's beautiful when you think about it — Steak-umm (@steak_umm) June 8, 2021

So beautiful.

via GIPHY

That will never get old.

I truly never thought Steak-umms would sound like my Logic professor from 30+ years ago. — Karma Mechanic (@bweesdad) June 8, 2021

verbose and grammatically challenged ? — Steak-umm (@steak_umm) June 8, 2021

Thanks, Steak-umm. Now my brain hurts. — LeeAnne Dale (@LeeAnneDale) June 8, 2021

Delicious and DEEP.

i bet some beef would take care of that brain pain — Steak-umm (@steak_umm) June 8, 2021

And now we’re hungry.

***

Related:

THIS –> Dana Loesch’s JAB at Kamala Harris for telling Guatemala migrants, ‘Do not come!’ will DEFINITELY leave a mark

‘RE-SEGREGATING AMERICA’: Interracial couple speaks out against Critical Race Theory and BOOM goes the dynamite (watch)

‘So SLOPPY’: Miranda Devine rips Glenn Kessler a new one in VICIOUS thread for trying to discredit her Hunter Biden story with a ‘fact-check’