You know there’s a Zoom joke here we’re missing.

Jeffrey Toobin is back on CNN.

Yes, that guy, the one who got caught bopping his bologna during a Zoom call. And yikes, this interview with Alisyn Camerota is just so cringe and awful.

Watch:

#BREAKING: Jeffrey Toobin RETURNS to CNN and will continue as their chief legal analyst despite having masturbated on a Zoom call. Speaking to Alisyn Camerota, he explains that he "wasn't thinking very well or very much, and it was something that was inexplicable to me." pic.twitter.com/898T7lbebH — Curtis Houck (@CurtisHouck) June 10, 2021

Wasn’t thinking very well or very much.

No sh*t?

It continues:

Jeffrey Toobin on whether he's spoken to those who were on the Zoom call: "They were shocked and appalled. I think they realized that this was not intended for them." Despite NOT losing his job at CNN, he says he's "privileged" that he will be able to "rebuild" his life. pic.twitter.com/kYmou4uVAH — Curtis Houck (@CurtisHouck) June 10, 2021

Will he be able to, though? We get it, CNN probably still thinks Avenatti will be president someday so they are ok with the Zoominator but to the rest of us, he will always be the perv who marched his penguin during a video call.

Alisyn Camerota asks Toobin why he didn't "have better judgment" after having covered the stories of Bill Clinton, Eliot Spitzer, Donald Trump, and Anthony Weiner and Toobin's reply? "Because I didn't have better judgment. Because I'm a flawed human being who makes mistakes." pic.twitter.com/OVJQGRXScA — Curtis Houck (@CurtisHouck) June 10, 2021

No, a mistake is picking your nose and eating the booger on camera during a Zoom call. Polishing the bannister is VERY DIFFERENT from being something a ‘flawed person’ does.

This interview was already weird as ever, but it got weirder when Camerota asked Toobin whether there will be any new "surprises." With a chuckle, Toobin says "[t]here are no surprises" out there, adding he's "incredibly grateful to CNN for taking me back" pic.twitter.com/MRoWIunh2g — Curtis Houck (@CurtisHouck) June 10, 2021

Chuckles.

Dude, gross.

Before moving on and to Toobin's far-left legal analysis on a California judge's gun comments, the pressure for Justice Steven Breyer to retire from Democrats, and the remaining SCOTUS decisions, Camerota brings up the fact that even O.J. Simpson made fun of him. pic.twitter.com/PHKyHJPvOj — Curtis Houck (@CurtisHouck) June 10, 2021

After a segment on the day's news, Camerota wrapped by telling him: "Many of us have really missed having your legal analysis to guide us on our programs, so let me be the first to welcome you back." Toobin: "I hope to be a better person off camera as well as on camera." (/END) pic.twitter.com/MGJEJyCs4j — Curtis Houck (@CurtisHouck) June 10, 2021

Many of them have really missed the guy who got caught masturbating on a video call.

Double yikes.

At least @CNN is honest now about having no journalistic standards whatsoever. Such honesty must be freeing! https://t.co/iXklrX7YPu — Pradheep J. Shanker (@Neoavatara) June 10, 2021

Don’t say ‘freeing’ around Toobin.

Ahem.

***

