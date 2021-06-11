To be clear, what Ilhan Omar said was REPUGNANT.

And sadly we weren’t in the least bit surprised that she said it with her history of anti-Semitism and anti-America rhetoric. Remember the Benjamins tweet? Or when talking about 9/11 she said, ‘Some people did some thing.’

Mehdi Hasan defending her says so much, and ain’t none of it good:

To be clear, Omar was referring to two specific ICC investigations involving the US & the Taliban in Afghanistan & Israel & Hamas in Gaza. Maybe these House Democrats should read beyond the Fox/Daily Mail headlines & faux outrage & not help incite more hate against Omar. https://t.co/KoklWc2r3a — Mehdi Hasan (@mehdirhasan) June 10, 2021

Oh good, we’re at the part of the news cycle where talking heads tell us what the jacka*s who said something stupid REALLY meant.

Richard Grenell wasn’t having any of it:

BS. She didn’t even say “International Criminal Court”…. This type of ridiculous spin only works in DC. We heard her. And we heard her before. This wasn’t the first time she likened America to terrorists. It’s shameful. And disgusting. https://t.co/afVKJXtCgO — Richard Grenell (@RichardGrenell) June 10, 2021

So of course Mehdi doubled-down, but this time with nasty insults and personal attacks. You know what they say when people come back with only insults? *they got nothin’*

It’s been six years, but it still amazes me how Trumpists can tell such demonstrable brazen lies in public. She was literally discussing the ICC cases in Gaza and Afghanistan with Blinken. Grenell might as well just deny his name is Grenell if he’s going to lie so brazenly. https://t.co/OqnNYUrXVF — Mehdi Hasan (@mehdirhasan) June 11, 2021

Note Mehdi was just called out trying to push a demonstrable brazen lie.

Richard ended it:

Amazing for you to talk about what’s been said in the past. We know, we know…everyone who disagrees with you are cattle. And gays are apostates is what you remarked. But let me know when the Ramallah Pride parade is….Tel Aviv Pride is lit. https://t.co/1sAGqrmcMn — Richard Grenell (@RichardGrenell) June 11, 2021

Gays are apostates is what you remarked.

Hey, if Mehdi is going to get personal he’s gonna get it back.

And boy howdy … did he ever get it back.

