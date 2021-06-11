To be clear, what Ilhan Omar said was REPUGNANT.

And sadly we weren’t in the least bit surprised that she said it with her history of anti-Semitism and anti-America rhetoric. Remember the Benjamins tweet? Or when talking about 9/11 she said, ‘Some people did some thing.’

Mehdi Hasan defending her says so much, and ain’t none of it good:

Oh good, we’re at the part of the news cycle where talking heads tell us what the jacka*s who said something stupid REALLY meant.

Richard Grenell wasn’t having any of it:

Trending

Shameful.

And disgusting.

So of course Mehdi doubled-down, but this time with nasty insults and personal attacks. You know what they say when people come back with only insults? *they got nothin’*

Trumpists.

K.

Note Mehdi was just called out trying to push a demonstrable brazen lie.

Richard ended it:

Gays are apostates is what you remarked.

Hey, if Mehdi is going to get personal he’s gonna get it back.

And boy howdy … did he ever get it back.

***

Related:

‘So damned TIRED of it’: Megyn Kelly TORCHES CNN for bringing Jeffrey ‘Got-Off-Easy’ Toobin BACK and BOOMITY

‘Your tax dollars at work’! NPR’s social media dope REALLY screws the pooch b*tching about capitalism and WHOA NELLY check out that backfire

Where WE’RE headed?! British charity goes off the rails claiming white women who’ve been raped/assaulted reporting their attackers is ‘white supremacy’

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: Ilhan OmarMehdi HasanRichard Grenell