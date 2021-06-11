Yup, Jeffrey Toobin ‘got off easy.’

WE CAN’T HELP OURSELVES.

And that joke (a good one) came from The Babylon Bee so we blame them for being a bad influence on us.

Yeah, that’s it.

Megyn Kelly is pissed the guy who literally got caught doing the five-knuckle shuffle during a Zoom call was welcomed back to CNN with open arms. Can you imagine if this had been someone on Fox News? OR A WOMAN?

There is not a woman alive who could have done anything close to what Jeffrey Toobin did (not that one would) and kept her job. What a disgusting,

incestuous boys’ club. So damned tired of it. — Megyn Kelly (@megynkelly) June 10, 2021

Samesies.

So damned tired of all of it.

Anyone up for buying an island and developing a commune? We’re only sorta kidding.

Imo no self respecting woman would sit there on air with him either!!!He's vile — LisaAnne (@LisaAnneGA) June 10, 2021

In the immortal words of Milli Vanilli, “Girl you know it’s, girl you know it’s, girl you know it’s true.” pic.twitter.com/m3fK8skq0E — Mary Katharine Ham (@mkhammer) June 10, 2021

Apparently, Jeffrey Toobin is the only lawyer capable of analyzing for CNN. So disgusting. It’s disturbing Allyson went along with this. Embarrassing — Janice (@jannyfayray) June 11, 2021

And imagine the blowback if this same scenario played out at Fox News — Peter Ford (@mrpford) June 10, 2021

Buildings would be on fire and Twitter would trend nothing but ‘RAPIST’ this and ‘SEX PERVERT’ that.

But since it’s Toobin?

Crickets.

***

