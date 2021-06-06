This interview between Dan Bongino and former Obama aide Roger Fisk about Critical Race Theory is something else.

Imagine thinking American Exceptionalism is a bad thing.

Watch:

.@dbongino absolutely STEAMROLLS former Obama aide Roger Fisk during debate about critical race theory: "I ask you: you're white, are you an oppressor?" 😱😱😱 *You can still tune in to watch #UNFILTERED on Fox News right now! pic.twitter.com/arOBQbuypg — Bongino Report (@BonginoReport) June 6, 2021

Critical Race Theory is just poison. Sorry, not sorry.

I was amazed at Dan’s restraint when this guy talked in circles without making one salient point. — Jon Gifford (@jgifford71) June 6, 2021

Dan has been interviewing and debating Democrats for a long time.

He’s used to it.

“A lot of wealth” is conveniently different for each person. It will always be moving goal posts depending on who’s feet are held to fire. They are never guilty of the inequality but quick to point out everyone else’s faults — D know Zappare (@Dknowzappare) June 6, 2021

Sort of like how Democrats are very giving, with other people’s money.

***

Related:

Too bad SO SAD! Sen. Joe Manchin will NOT vote for Biden’s overreaching, election-destroying ‘For the People Act’ and Lefties LOSE their minds

LET’S DO THIS! GOP’s victory in Hispanic-majority city in blue county spells BIG TROUBLE for Dems and it’s a GLORIOUS thing

Wompity-womp-womp! Sorry frothy-mouthed TDS-inflicted hyenas screeching about Trump’s pants, you’re wrong AGAIN (thread with receipts)