We can’t EVEN tell you how happy this makes us this morning, especially after we had to spend time writing about a bunch of unhinged Leftists staring at Trump’s crotch all night trying to figure out if his pants were on backward.
Hey man, someone has to write the hard-hitting news ya’ know.
BUT THIS, this is big news:
Holy cow… Republicans just flipped the mayorship of McAllen, Texas.
This was not expected and shows Hispanics in South Texas may have shifted with the GOP even post Trumphttps://t.co/bFOMpNcNrS
— Ryan James Girdusky (@RyanGirdusky) June 6, 2021
Ya’ don’t say?
Republicans just flipped a city in a county Biden won by 17% and Hillary won by 41%
85% of the city is Hispanic
— Jewish Deplorable (@TrumpJew2) June 6, 2021
Ruh-roh, Dems. Heh.
You mean pandering to a bunch of illegal immigrants and promising them a bunch of free stuff isn’t popular to Hispanic-Americans?
Gosh, we’re shocked.
Not surprising, @texasdemocrats have been silent on the border crisis.
— Congrats! You elected the 1% (@hpygoluki) June 6, 2021
Hopefully a sign of things to come in the midterms!
— DClark (@tweeting_dc) June 6, 2021
And hispanics are more likely to be catholic.
The blue team hasn't been kind to christianity lately.
— 𝓒𝓥𝓲 (@C4Vi) June 6, 2021
Let’s not pretend the blue team is ever kind to Christianity.
But good point on the faith of many Hispanics.
Let’s do this!!! GOP!
— evelyn riley (@evriley) June 6, 2021
Let’s do this GOP … we literally have to.
***
Related:
Glenn Greenwald takes aim at the Atlantic Council and their liberal media groupies in merciless thread about Twitter suspending Dr. Naomi Wolf
Wompity-womp-womp! Sorry frothy-mouthed TDS-inflicted hyenas screeching about Trump’s pants, you’re wrong AGAIN (thread with receipts)
Take SO MANY seats: Janice Dean makes Chris ‘Fredo’ Cuomo her b*tch with 1 BRUTAL response to his trying to smear DeSantis