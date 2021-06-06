We can’t EVEN tell you how happy this makes us this morning, especially after we had to spend time writing about a bunch of unhinged Leftists staring at Trump’s crotch all night trying to figure out if his pants were on backward.

Hey man, someone has to write the hard-hitting news ya’ know.

BUT THIS, this is big news:

Ya’ don’t say?

Ruh-roh, Dems. Heh.

You mean pandering to a bunch of illegal immigrants and promising them a bunch of free stuff isn’t popular to Hispanic-Americans?

Gosh, we’re shocked.

Let’s not pretend the blue team is ever kind to Christianity.

But good point on the faith of many Hispanics.

Let’s do this GOP … we literally have to.

***

