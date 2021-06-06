Here we are, nearly six months after Trump left office, and we’re writing about a bunch of chucklenuts on Twitter babbling about Trump’s pants supposedly being on backward.

No, seriously.

We don’t even want to know why this guy was up at 1:11 AM staring at the former president’s crotch.

Others are noting this, but it can't be shared enough: Donald Trump gave his big speech today with his pants on backwards. Look close and tell me I'm wrong.pic.twitter.com/sRsoJVfyf8 — Brandon Friedman (@BFriedmanDC) June 6, 2021

Don’t make that face, we didn’t write it.

So at first, we thought maybe Trump had gone the way of a tailored pant with no zipper (they are fairly common) but then we saw this thread from Dylan Reeve who put in the time to figure out whether or not Trump had his pants on the wrong way.

Welcome to Twitter.

God, I hate to do this, but I think the "backwards pants" conclusion is wrong. Not sure if it's deliberately manipulated or a compression artifact, but still photos from the event suggest his pants were normal. https://t.co/ikr7tHJKKa pic.twitter.com/S0PwfAP5wZ — Dylan Reeve (@DylanReeve) June 6, 2021

No way.

His pants were normal?

Get outta here.

The more I look, the more I'm convinced it's a deliberate fake. Probably the raw video manipulated, played back on TV and filmed with a camera to obscure the manipulation. It looks as if part of the pants leg has been cloned and tracked on to the crotch. pic.twitter.com/eKQQNZasuw — Dylan Reeve (@DylanReeve) June 6, 2021

Oops, messed up my thread – conclusion: not manipulated… here: https://t.co/5WZhBWU3jd — Dylan Reeve (@DylanReeve) June 6, 2021

Conclusion: Not manipulated.

Also conclusion: Not on backward.

Alright – my final verdict… It's not deliberately faked. It's a combination of compression, a subtle fly in the pants and low dynamic range in the video recording. Confirmed using a higher quality original source (the local Fox affiliate) and a Getty Images still. pic.twitter.com/rLrE1lDhiM — Dylan Reeve (@DylanReeve) June 6, 2021

Womp-womp.

Story debunked.

The video (https://t.co/3pCAEP1RfN) confirms the weird bulging and wrinkles are legitimate, but also that the fly is very difficult to make out. — Dylan Reeve (@DylanReeve) June 6, 2021

An entire thread about a fly.

The still photo (https://t.co/PKTKqgfI6C) confirms that the fly is indeed present on the pants. — Dylan Reeve (@DylanReeve) June 6, 2021

So Trump's pants weren't backwards. And no one seems to have manipulated anything to make it look like they were. It was just a quirk of technology, and bad tailoring? — Dylan Reeve (@DylanReeve) June 6, 2021

And a bunch of people looking for any reason to freak out about a guy who isn’t even president anymore.

He's still a centaur though! https://t.co/uuNo0GlAOR — Dylan Reeve (@DylanReeve) June 6, 2021

A centaur would be pretty cool … heh.

***

Related:

Take SO MANY seats: Janice Dean makes Chris ‘Fredo’ Cuomo her b*tch with 1 BRUTAL response to his trying to smear DeSantis

‘Child abuse of the HIGHEST order’: 5th grade social studies teacher shares Critical Race Theory anti-racism curriculum from her classroom (watch)

‘Narrator: You had nothing to do with it, Kammy’: Kamala Harris tries taking credit for the latest jobs report and gets BLASTED with reality