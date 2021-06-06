WHOOHOO!

Sen. Joe Manchin, a Democrat, just saved the future of state elections in this country.

This is probably why the Left is losing their damn minds and calling him a Republican … hey, if protecting the integrity of state elections makes him a Republican we’ll take him. Heh.

From the West Virginia Gazette:

The right to vote is fundamental to our American democracy and protecting that right should not be about party or politics. Least of all, protecting this right, which is a value I share, should never be done in a partisan manner.

During my time as West Virginia’s secretary of state, I was determined to protect this right and ensure our elections are fair, accessible and secure. Not to benefit my party but all the people of West Virginia. For example, as secretary of state I took specific actions to establish early voting for the first time in West Virginia in order to provide expanded options for those whose work or family schedule made it difficult for them to vote on Election Day. Throughout my tenure in politics, I have been guided by this simple philosophy — our party labels can’t prevent us from doing what is right.

Unfortunately, we now are witnessing that the fundamental right to vote has itself become overtly politicized. Today’s debate about how to best protect our right to vote and to hold elections, however, is not about finding common ground, but seeking partisan advantage. Whether it is state laws that seek to needlessly restrict voting or politicians who ignore the need to secure our elections, partisan policymaking won’t instill confidence in our democracy — it will destroy it.

What he said.

Trending

And oh yeah, they are losing their minds.

Hooboy.

Huh?

HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA

We can’t.

Great.

We’ll take him.

Thanks.

***

Related:

LET’S DO THIS! GOP’s victory in Hispanic-majority city in blue county spells BIG TROUBLE for Dems and it’s a GLORIOUS thing

Wompity-womp-womp! Sorry frothy-mouthed TDS-inflicted hyenas screeching about Trump’s pants, you’re wrong AGAIN (thread with receipts)

Take SO MANY seats: Janice Dean makes Chris ‘Fredo’ Cuomo her b*tch with 1 BRUTAL response to his trying to smear DeSantis

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: BidenDemocratsFor the People Actjoe manchinrepublicans