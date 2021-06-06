WHOOHOO!

Sen. Joe Manchin, a Democrat, just saved the future of state elections in this country.

This is probably why the Left is losing their damn minds and calling him a Republican … hey, if protecting the integrity of state elections makes him a Republican we’ll take him. Heh.

A Democratic senator says he will not vote for an overhaul of U.S. election law, virtually guaranteeing the failure of a top Biden administration priority. Sen. Joe Manchin of West Virginia also restated his opposition to changing the filibuster. https://t.co/w8Rs3q1CjF — The Associated Press (@AP) June 6, 2021

Manchin: “I believe that partisan voting legislation will destroy the already weakening binds of our democracy, and for that reason, I will vote against the For the People Act. Furthermore, I will not vote to weaken or eliminate the filibuster.” https://t.co/P1N79VG1Wa — Manu Raju (@mkraju) June 6, 2021

From the West Virginia Gazette:

Liberals might be losing their minds over this, but what he says here truly does represent the people of his state, which is supposed to be his job. — Fuzzy Chimp (@fuzzychimpcom) June 6, 2021

And oh yeah, they are losing their minds.

@Sen_JoeManchin There will be consequences for your attitude. Standing in the way of MILLIONS of people's right to vote is UnAmerican. pic.twitter.com/cTSvWcaqMh — Deirdre Jones (@DeirdreJones54) June 6, 2021

Hooboy.

Democracy is weakened, so that is why I will oppose voting rights legislation and any reform to pass any future voting rights bill… This has nothing to do with being a moderate from a conservative state… this is just evil and bad — Lucas Blasco Argullós 🇪🇺 (@Lucasblascoar) June 6, 2021

Huh?

HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA

We can’t.

Spoken like a true Republican. — Rex 💉 (@hothouserex) June 6, 2021

Great.

We’ll take him.

Thanks.

