Palestinian propaganda? In the New York Times? Say it ain’t so!

This thread from Professor Gerald M. Steinberg blasting the New York Times for pushing this story on their front page without any sort of fact-checking or due diligence is really something else. Take a look:

Breaking: @nytimes acknowledges "It is against international law to recruit children to fight." (Palestinians have exploited minors for terror attacks for many years. This was systematically ignored by #HumanRights industry & media.) >> pic.twitter.com/090pOKu3cA — Prof Gerald M Steinberg (@GeraldNGOM) May 31, 2021

Here we go.

Keep going.

"Mr. al-Qanou was among those pictured in @nytimes feature on all the children killed in the recent conflict, but details about his death had not been confirmed then." Translation: editors rushed to print sensationalist "feature" as part of Israel demonization campaign. >> — Prof Gerald M Steinberg (@GeraldNGOM) May 31, 2021

Translation: Their story was super duper dramatic and they knew it would appeal to their readers so they didn’t bother with the facts and just ran with it.

Fine, his translation was better but still.

Details had not been confirmed.

Seems we see that a lot with our legacy, traditional, mainstream media.

Embraced and generously funded by European govt officials and @UNICEFpalestine, terror-linked @dcip systematically exploits children for propaganda. @EUinIsrael @NLinIsraelhttps://t.co/hTZikXC0Ch — Prof Gerald M Steinberg (@GeraldNGOM) May 31, 2021

Ya’ don’t say?

#FactCheck con't: @nytimes @adamrasgon etal published Gaza children feature without verifying ages: "Mujahideen Brigades said Mr. al-Qanou was 20 but official [ie Hamas] health records & his family members say that he was 17, born in 2004." Part of @DCIPalestine standard practice — Prof Gerald M Steinberg (@GeraldNGOM) May 31, 2021

Way to go, NYT.

And then there’s this:

Hey @nytimes, how do you think Israel manages to kill the same child every war? pic.twitter.com/gh5W8aM6Z6 — Hussein Aboubakr Mansour (@HusseinAboubak) May 29, 2021

Hrm.

Here is a link to the post from 2017https://t.co/HkIQ8XTTwC pic.twitter.com/4UWFl4kRoM — Hussein Aboubakr Mansour (@HusseinAboubak) May 29, 2021

What was it Trump used to call the New York Times?

OH YEAH, fake news.

Yup, that’s it.

***

