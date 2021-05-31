The Biden administration can’t even get their Memorial Day messaging right.

Ok, so we didn’t expect either Sleepy Joe or Kammy to tweet anything worthwhile for Memorial Day but … this was just bad.

It’s almost as if neither of them really get what Memorial Day and the weekend before are about.

Huh.

And of course, the brave firefighters aka media are ignoring it because that’s what they do. Well, that’s what they do unless TRUMP is in office:

Here we go:

HA HA HA HA HA HA HA

Wow.

Sorry, if we don’t laugh we’ll never stop throwing up.

Keep going.

Trending

If only Trump had tweeted a photo of himself eating ice cream with a teenage girl and said, ‘Stay cool this weekend, folks.’

Actually, if Trump had tweeted that AFTER being caught complimenting a young child on her barrettes and comparing her to a 19-year-old woman we’d hear nothing from them except for how big of a pervert he was.

But this is Biden so … that’s ok?

BUT HE DIDN’T WISH PEOPLE A NICE LONG WEEKEND, RAHEEM!!! HE WAS BAD!!!

We got nothin’.

Nope.

It’s all so damn annoying and frustrating.

They only care when they can use it for their narrative.

At least that’s what it looks like.

Frum.

What a waste that guy has become … like so many other ‘conservatives who showed us who they really are.

***

