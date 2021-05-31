If you were looking for a tweet that shows you how absolutely out of touch Democrats are with everyday Americans, look no further than Kamala Harris’ lame tweet about Memorial Day and ‘enjoying the long weekend.’

Huh?

We get it, Democrats aren’t exactly known for honoring our military in any way, shape or form these days, but this was just … bad.

So bad.

Enjoy the long weekend. pic.twitter.com/ilGOrod4AW — Vice President Kamala Harris (@VP) May 29, 2021

Dismissive.

Nonchalant.

Thoughtless.

Sort of sums Kammy up, don’t ya’ think?

Richard Grenell noticed our good, dear, thoughtful friends in the media didn’t bother to say a word about her tweet:

It’s clear @FaceTheNation’s @jdickerson didn’t see the VP of the United States’ dismissive tweet about the meaning of Memorial Day. There’s no way he could see it and not critique it, right? Or was he instructed by the ruling party to not talk about it? https://t.co/hKVpJohQTe — Richard Grenell (@RichardGrenell) May 30, 2021

And for some reason, Eric Swalwell decided to white knight for the VP.

Not sure what he was thinking here because A) he’s referencing a story long long long-debunked, B) this reads like he’s attacking little people and C) he had to know Ric would just clean his clock. Dude has issues.

This your boy? My God. This is like dunking in Oz. https://t.co/3B9h9sYzL0 pic.twitter.com/DS9QoM9t0Q — Rep. Eric Swalwell (@RepSwalwell) May 30, 2021

Oh.

Dude.

No.

Why does Swalwell always fall for fake news and spy traps? Trump never said this and yet you keep demonstrating that you easily get duped. From Fang Fang to Fake News. Have some skepticism. https://t.co/FNoKBBSnuW — Richard Grenell (@RichardGrenell) May 30, 2021

He falls for these things because, like many Democrats, he’s an empty-headed bobble-noggin who lives his entire life and bases his beliefs on catchy bumper sticker slogans and perpetuating hatred for people who think differently from him. It was perfectly fine for people to question Kamala over her seemingly disrespectful Memorial Day tweet (people who were angry about it are not dipsh*ts, sorry pal), so really there was no reason for Eric to play the ‘but Trump’ card, especially when he didn’t realize the story he picked was WRONG.

And yet here we are.

What an embarrassment, California. Seriously.

The most intelligent thing to ever come out of Swalwell pic.twitter.com/l1vWEQYDqJ — 🇺🇸AmErican Yogurt Yodeler 🇺🇸 (@Flipper628) May 30, 2021

It burns.

You're actually dumber than a box of rocks. https://t.co/iBwMcEkWPs — Physics Geek (@physicsgeek) May 30, 2021

Ahem, this is an insult to boxes of rocks EVERYWHERE.

You realize that the chump here is you? This was an anonymous attack that was never proven to be true…and yet here you are quoting it as gospel. The definition of "chump" has your picture next to it. — Rank Badjin (@badjin_rank) May 30, 2021

Fang Fang's boy is spreading Fake News. pic.twitter.com/4xYBGIuXO8 — Dr. Snoop Bailey (@realsnoopbailey) May 30, 2021

Your source is the same as the source that gave you all of that evidence of Russian collusion right? — (((Charlie Martin))) (@chasrmartin) May 30, 2021

Ouch.

How's Fang Fang? — You voted for this. 中国混蛋 (@hellcat_lady) May 31, 2021

Between being accused of banging Chinese spies, farting on national television, and pushing fake news … what a shining star for the Democrats.

*snort*