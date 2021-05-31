Angela Belcamino (who brags that Trump blocked her in her bio) seems to be selling t-shirts proclaiming that she will not have sex with Republicans.

K.

Pretty sure we can’t find a single Republican who is disappointed by this news …

Hey, that’s her choice but she’s assuming Republicans would want to have sex with her in the first place, and yeah no.

This did not go over as she thought it would, or maybe it did and she’s a glutton for punishment?

Either way, yikes.

No big loss.

That’s what we’ve been asking for, but you elected Joe Biden anyway. — Fuzzy Chimp (@fuzzychimpcom) May 31, 2021

Not bad.

Translation – I say controversial things because I’m desperate for attention. — Catturd ™ (@catturd2) May 31, 2021

This. ^

Aren’t you about 50 or something? — TheMorningSpew2 (@TheMorningSpew2) May 30, 2021

Ouch.

not a republican but would you please add me to your blacklist — Jon Gabriel (@exjon) May 31, 2021

Awwww, and good question. What if someone is a libertarian? Conservative? Conservatarian? Can we volunteer to go on that list?

Heh.

Snapchat filter did the ol revers-a-roo on ya, huh? Just dropping by to say it’s nice of you to leave the decent guys for conservative chicks. I really can’t stand most leftist men so you being willing to put up with them is really cool to both them and Republican men/women. — Aubrey Bear (@NotReallyABear2) May 31, 2021

Was going to add you to my idiots list. You’re already there pumpkin. Ps You can have all the beta liberal men who will have you. Save the real men for the rest of us. — 🔥 Bean 🔥 (@BeanFromPA) May 31, 2021

And for this, we thank you. pic.twitter.com/1s0ge0IqDR — Dwarfclone (@CloneDwarf) May 31, 2021

We can’t even feel sorry for her …

I’d keep my options open if I was you — John C. Barry (@ShrinkGov) May 31, 2021

Annnd we’re officially dead.

Thanks, G.

ROFL.

***

Related:

Raheem Kassam OWNS media for shrugging off Biden/Harris’ abysmal Memorial Day approach in ‘trip down memory lane’ thread and DAAAMN

‘Please f**k ALL the way off’: SUPER-principled conservative Heath Mayo TORCHED for whining about Biden (who he voted FOR) and his spending

One more quarter in the nut-punching machine! Rep. Eric Swalwell tries picking another fight with Richard Grenell over Kamala Harris and yeah … no