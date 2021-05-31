We don’t need YOUR or anyone’s PERMISSION so celebrate on Memorial Day, Leana.

Sorry but just who the Hell does she think she is? Does she REALLY think these sort of harpy, naggy, annoying-a*s tweets are going to convince anyone to get a shot?

Stupid stupid stupid.

How about we do what we want and Leana mind her own damn business? And this editor says this as someone who is fully vaccinated. What people decide with the vaccine is THEIR CHOICE AND THEIR CHOICE ALONE, and no amount of threatening, shaming, nagging, or bribing should play a part in that.

Harpies.

