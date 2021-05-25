If you mess with Rand Paul, you mess with his missus and DAMN.

We absolutely love this thread from Kelley Paul who talks about the death threat letter her family received, calling the FBI, and then proceeds to call each and every jacka*s OUT who has incited violence against her husband, Senator Rand Paul.

No more being ‘the better person,’ with these sorts of things. If their rhetoric and hate are getting your family targeted CALL DOWN THE THUNDER.

And she did.

In a big way.

I got the death threat letter and called the FBI. This kind of violent threat is fomented against Rand daily by @ReallyAmerican1 , a Dem PAC that pays thugs like @mmpadellan to celebrate the assault that nearly killed Rand. @DNC ignores. @richardmarx was inciting more violence — Kelley Paul (@KelleyAshbyPaul) May 25, 2021

Yeah, ReallyAmerican1 is a crap account and pays an even crappier account who pretends to be some Brooklyn dad, @mmpadellan. And we all know Dick Marx was talking openly about hugging the man who almost killed Rand and buying him a beer.

We know you know, but he really sucks.

But you know, we’re the bad guys.

She kept going.

Just this weekend. For years people like @BetteMidler have cheered Rand’s horrific attack and serious injuries. The former teacher of the year @RodRobinsonRVA tweeted that Rand’s attacker was a “hero” and urged Mitch McConnell’s neighbors to “step up”. Why is he still teaching? — Kelley Paul (@KelleyAshbyPaul) May 25, 2021

It’s true. Robinson is still teaching in Virginia … and we all know Bette Midler never shuts up.

No consequences for Democrats?

I am sick of the hatred and vitriol from people who boast of their “empathy and compassion” in their bios. Rand will continue to stand up for our constitutionally protected liberties. He will keep questioning the “experts.” We won’t be intimidated. And yes, we have guns. — Kelley Paul (@KelleyAshbyPaul) May 25, 2021

OH HELL YEAH.

And we will continue to stand up for Rand, Kelley, his family, AND THE CONSTITUTIONALLY PROTECTED LIBERTIES OF EVERY AMERICAN.

In the meantime, haters can have a nice drink of STFU juice.

PS: We typically do not include someone’s Twitter handle in a headline because every time the story gets shared they get tagged BUT we made an exception for Dick Marx.

***

Related:

‘Dude, are you HIGH’?! HuffPo correspondent throwing a FIT because 9/11 actually was FAR WORSE than Jan. 6 BACKFIRES in a huge way

‘The Mt. Everest of steaming piles of horsesh*t’: Ben Shapiro DRAGS NYT’s Michelle Goldberg for claiming attacks on Jews are ‘a gift to the Right’

I’m not crying, YOU’RE crying: Thread on former car salesman who’s never played basketball getting inducted to NBA Hall of Fame BEST thing you’ll read today