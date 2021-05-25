We spend so much time sharing stupid, terrible, and horrible stuff (yay, politics!) that when we have a chance to share something pretty damn AWESOME we try to. And considering how rarely we get to write anything positive about the NBA?

Yeah.

This is a winner.

Kobe Bryant, Tim Duncan, Kevin Garnett, and others were inducted into the Hall of Fame this past weekend. The part you didn't know? A former car salesman that has never played in, coached, or broadcasted a single NBA game was also inducted. This is his incredible story 👇👇👇 — Joe Pompliano (@JoePompliano) May 19, 2021

Full disclosure, this editor typically does NOT read sports stuff but this is so damn good.

Read all of it.

Twice.

And then decided to write about it.

1) Let's start in 1984… With political turmoil making living conditions in India unsafe, Nav Bhatia fled his home country — moving to Canada. The only problem? Despite a degree in mechanical engineering, Nav struggled to find work because of his "long beard & turban.” pic.twitter.com/2WVDYFQNfQ — Joe Pompliano (@JoePompliano) May 19, 2021

Canada.

Keep going.

2) After spending months applying to hundreds of jobs with no luck, Nav Bhatia finally accepted a job as a car salesman. It was in the rough part of town, and he was severely overqualified, but his mission was simple: "To prove hard work trumps hate.” — Joe Pompliano (@JoePompliano) May 19, 2021

To prove hard work trumps hate.

Man, we don’t hear this enough these days.

3) Through a unique combination of hard work, a friendly personality, and some catchy radio ads, Nav Bhatia became the best car salesman in Canada. No, seriously…. He sold 127 cars in his first 90 days on the job. That’s a record that still stands today. — Joe Pompliano (@JoePompliano) May 19, 2021

127 cars in his first 90 days on the job.

HOLY CRAP.

4) After proving his worth as a car salesman, Nav Bhatia was recruited to become the general manager of a larger dealership across town. The business was close to bankruptcy, and the current owner felt Bhatia might help turn it around. But there was just one problem… — Joe Pompliano (@JoePompliano) May 19, 2021

5) When Nav Bhatia arrived at his new gig, all but one of the current employees quit. They refused to work for him. Rather than sulk in his sorrow, Nav Bhatia did what he always did — he got to work. — Joe Pompliano (@JoePompliano) May 19, 2021

6) Nav Bhatia hired entirely new staff and started to transform the business. Within a few years, the near-bankrupt dealership was now one of the largest in all of Canada. The best part? Bhatia ended up buying the dealership, along with the original one that hired him in 1984. pic.twitter.com/9wxtdj8fiQ — Joe Pompliano (@JoePompliano) May 19, 2021

7) After spending a decade working for, purchasing, and building up two car dealerships in Toronto, Nav Bhatia was now a self-made millionaire. That gave him the financial flexibility to pursue his other passion — basketball. This is where the Raptors come in… — Joe Pompliano (@JoePompliano) May 19, 2021

So. Good.

8) When the Toronto Raptors were named the NBA’s 28th franchise via league expansion in 1995, Nav Bhatia purchased season tickets. The team was terrible, but Bhatia didn't care. He showed up to every game and was the loudest guy in the arena — cheering from start to finish. pic.twitter.com/jyoSzrO7Gu — Joe Pompliano (@JoePompliano) May 19, 2021

Loudest guy in the arena – cheering from start to finish.

Love that.

9) In 1998, after years of Nav Bhatia’s loyalty and dedication to the struggling franchise, General Manager Isiah Thomas took notice. He called Bhatia to center court during halftime of a game & bestowed upon him his new official title… "Superfan" Nav was ecstatic. pic.twitter.com/GsjwsZufOW — Joe Pompliano (@JoePompliano) May 19, 2021

Super Fan.

10) In the 25+ years he has been a fan of the @Raptors, there have been 13 losing seasons, multiple blizzards & even blackouts. Yet Nav Bhatia hasn't missed a single home game. He never leaves early, and he's still the loudest guy in the arena. Even at 69 years old 🙂 pic.twitter.com/DnsroH6c1t — Joe Pompliano (@JoePompliano) May 19, 2021

!!!!

11) After the Raptors won their first NBA title in 2018, Nav Bhatia became the only fan in NBA history to receive an official championship ring. He also participated in the championship parade. Now, @superfan_nav is also the first fan to be inducted into the Hall of Fame. pic.twitter.com/0Bj5CLX8Io — Joe Pompliano (@JoePompliano) May 19, 2021

12) Here's what Nav said after being inducted: "I made a promise as a kid to my mom I would never remove my turban. Today it is in the Hall of Fame. Embrace what makes you different. It is your superpower. This is the crown I wear each day. Thank you, mom." Simply incredible. pic.twitter.com/KGk6q9Idgl — Joe Pompliano (@JoePompliano) May 19, 2021

Thank you, mom.

*sniff sniffy*

13) My favorite part? Nav Bhatia spends $300k annually to send thousands of kids to Raptors games. He intentionally makes people from different backgrounds — black, white, brown, rich, poor, Christian, Muslim —sit next to each other. Why? To bring communities closer together. — Joe Pompliano (@JoePompliano) May 19, 2021

To bring communities CLOSER TOGETHER.

Gosh, if only our elected officials in the US of A could figure this very simple concept out.

14) In the end, this is what sports are all about. They have a unique ability to bring different people, personalities, cultures, races, and religions together, uniting everyone’s passion toward one common goal — winning. The perfect example? Toronto's own, Nav Bhatia. pic.twitter.com/HtTSeCaVXG — Joe Pompliano (@JoePompliano) May 19, 2021

We need more of this.

Much much more of this.

***

