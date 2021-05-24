Yeah yeah yeah, we know. Vox is gonna Vox …

But THIS was bad, even for them.

So bad in fact that not only did Alex Berenson bust them, but Brit Hume (with his millions of followers) helped get the story out there.

Hey man, you know if Brit is sharing it, it’s a big deal and should be painfully embarrassing for Vox.

And here @vox secretly changes an article about the lab leak theory to make it less embarrassing. The post-publication changes places like Vox and @nytimes are making to articles are Orwellian in the most basic sense and need to be called out relentlessly. https://t.co/7LJQ9efht1 — Alex Berenson (@AlexBerenson) May 24, 2021

Womp womp woooooomp.

@vox is not a serious news organization. But we knew that. — Wes Watson (@_Wes) May 24, 2021

Duh.

If they’re not erasing history, @voxdotcom is rewriting it. Nothing to see here folks! — Al Czervik 🌎 (@thealczervik1) May 24, 2021

Look AWAY!

Just … look … away.

Agreed! We have to shine a light on what they are doing and right away. They get too many free passes with this garbage. — Erika Ann Christensen (@PatriotNews76_) May 24, 2021

And these media outlets wonder why people don't trust their reporting any longer. — Joe Henry (@JosephH56484612) May 24, 2021

Hey Vox, you suck. — Mike Naylor (@the_grepster) May 24, 2021

Short. Simple. To the point.

This works.

As it says "coincidence"…probably a coincidence it got edited to…one day the article will disappear and it will be coincidence again… — Seth Frantzman (@sfrantzman) May 24, 2021

It’s ALL a coincidence!

***

Related:

‘Dick. I’m trying to help you.’ Richard Marx brings a knife to a gunfight with Kurt Schlichter and he SHOULD HAVE KNOWN BETTER

‘Progressives DISDAIN the traditional nuclear family’: Black organization TakeCharge takes Critical Race Theory APART with facts and data

‘Best. Social. Media. Analogy. EVER!’: Ricky Gervais sums up Twitter in a perfectly HILARIOUS and sorta painful bit (watch)