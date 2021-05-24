As usual, Ricky Gervais just NAILED IT when it comes to Twitter.
Everyone takes everything personally …
Watch.
Twitter 😂 pic.twitter.com/GLMqN3Larv
— Ricky Gervais (@rickygervais) May 23, 2021
Ricky is funny because he’s HONEST. And he’s right.
HOW DARE YOU OFFER GUITAR LESSONS.
*snort*
Best. Social. Media. Analogy. Ever.
— Jeremy Chapman (@jgcinfieldfly) May 23, 2021
This. This. This ☝🏽 (🤣).
— Anthony Ogogo (@AnthonyOgogo) May 23, 2021
This really helped me stay on Twitter . Once I understood the mute and block and @rickygervais explanation I stayed on and now enjoy Ricky’s bollocks 🤣🤣🤣
— Beach63. (@beachy2163) May 23, 2021
Yes.
Mute can be your best good friend on Twitter.
I laughed so hard realizing I’m that person.
Also please teach me guitar. You’ll have to get me a pick with @PickliciousF on it
…tf, I’m already getting needy again!
— on the Verge (@actually_unwell) May 23, 2021
TWITTER BE LIKE….LOL pic.twitter.com/3XagJgMFNW
— Δdnan (@mSixV10) May 23, 2021
This is hilariously accurate.
— Army of the Darkelf. (@anthonyclark474) May 23, 2021
That genuinely makes me laugh out loud, twice, 1st time because it is funny and the second time because it’s damn true 🤣
— Jojo (@Joknibbs) May 24, 2021
Yes, as someone who covers Twitter for a living, this editor can absolutely say this is hilarious because it’s true.
Damn true.
***
