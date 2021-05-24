Whoever decided Kamala Harris should give a speech for the graduating glass of 2021 should probably have his or her (or their) head examined. There is a reason she couldn’t even get her own party to vote for her IN HER HOME STATE during the primary.

What a bizarre, creepy, out-of-touch speech:

"We need you to dream and we need you to do. And that is what I call American aspiration. It's the capacity to think big, the capacity to keep going. It lives in each and every one of you." — Vice President @KamalaHarris' message to the class of 2021 pic.twitter.com/GtNWtKAmz7 — Mediaite (@Mediaite) May 24, 2021

The speech is a hot mess.

Kamala IS a hot mess.

Period. The end.

Imagine being a 2021 graduate and seeing this as your leadership?

Yikes.

Everything this admin does is OPPOSITE of this message. There is no expectation of excellence. There is an expectation, even desire for govt dependence and intrusion into our lives. So at least be honest about punishing success in this country. — 🌸🌺Jenny 2021 Optimist🌹💐 (@JCEdmund) May 24, 2021

The Biden administration doesn’t seem all that willing to let anyone dream and do unless of course those dreams and ‘doing’ fall within some sort of identity politics or union nonsense.

Oh look, it's VP Word Salad with Croutons. — John Crespi (@JohnCrespi) May 24, 2021

Pass.

Nobody in her own party can stand her or voted for her, yet they've decided she's the one they will install as our leader. — UFO BELIEVING SECRET SQUIRREL (@SecritSqrl) May 24, 2021

Accurate.

"We need you to dream and to do."* *Stans for hosts of new laws, rules, and regulations to prevent dreaming and doing. — Attila the Honeybun (@AttilaSaysMeow) May 24, 2021

See what we mean? ^

She’s really good at stringing together empty words, isn’t she? — Wooferville 🐶❤️ (@LizzerMack) May 24, 2021

“We need you to…” What a creepy frame of reference. — Emily Wellman (@ElectaWing) May 24, 2021

Super creepy.

LISTEN TO BIG GOV.

I felt the need to wipe my hand on my pants after hearing this. — Whotnaught (@whotnaught) May 24, 2021

We see what they did here.

Such an underrated tweet.

*note, Kamala Harris wiped her hand on her pants after shaking hands with South Korean President Moon Jae-in*

Why is the government involved? — 3% less white William F. Buckley (@i_publius1788) May 24, 2021

You slept with your married boss for a job promotion. — Congrats! You elected the 1% (@hpygoluki) May 24, 2021

Who writes this bologna? Moreover, who thinks it means anything? — Fran Fabulous (@franfabulous2) May 24, 2021

Who writes this bologna? Probably some marketing firm at this point and as for anyone thinking it means anything?

Not likely.

***

