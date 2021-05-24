Richard Marx has become just another Twitter troll who spends his time hating on people in a desperate attempt to remain relevant. And we suppose it’s working since we’re even writing about the guy people associate with elevator music and fluffy mullets.

And if you’re wondering why Dick would like to hug the man who beat Rand Paul up, it’s because Rand dared admit he will not take the COVID vaccine because he believes the antibodies he built up after having the virus work as well if not better. But you know, a has-been pop star knows better than a doctor.

I’ll say it again: If I ever meet Rand Paul’s neighbor I’m going to hug him and buy him as many drinks as he can consume. — Richard Marx (@richardmarx) May 23, 2021

Okay if we call you Dick, Richard?

Dick would like to buy a man drinks for beating up another man he disagrees with politically.

When people show you who they really are, believe them.

So, you’re a cheerleader for felony assault that resulted in six broken ribs, 3 displace ,multiple pneumonias and part of a lung being removed? — Doug Stafford (@dougstafford) May 24, 2021

Don’t be like Dick.

At least he’s had a hit in the last 30 years — Donny Ferguson (@DonnyFerguson) May 24, 2021

Ouch.

Don't know if you can afford that. When is the last time you worked? — TheAmishOne (@ThatAmish1) May 24, 2021

C’mon man, that elevator music ain’t gonna write itself you know.

Well, if he does release any new music I will be right here waiting. — Jon (@faroutmadman) May 24, 2021

HA HA HA HA HA HA

still suffering from Stage 5 TDS, huh Richie? — Peoples President Tony Bruno (@TonyBrunoShow) May 24, 2021

Dude is so broken.

ready to hug you as well, Richard, if you know what i mean… pic.twitter.com/PG4WWWTVx4 — Siraj Hashmi (@SirajAHashmi) May 24, 2021

Ummm … we have questions.

That we’re pretty sure we do not want to be answered.

@richardmarx Should’ve Known Better… than to say something like this. 🤷🏻‍♂️ — Anthony Cipollo (@acipollo) May 24, 2021

I guess your career is going so great that losing a large part of it won't matter. Well, good for you. But, I have a problem supporting someone who wishes violence on another human due to differing opinions. You need help. — marnes (@marnes) May 24, 2021

If I ever meet @RandPaul I’m going to hug him and buy him a drink. — Code of Vets ™ (@codeofvets) May 24, 2021

Us too.

We adore the guy.

Richard Marx? Not so much.

