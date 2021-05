Ted Cruz for the win!

Again.

I’m the one on the right. pic.twitter.com/wm9XTAb8r0 — Ted Cruz (@tedcruz) May 22, 2021

We love that Ted Cruz bashed Jon Cooper with his own tweet. Cooper is nothing more than a blue-check troll who likes to block people for disagreeing with him. Notice Cruz had to use a screenshot …full disclosure, ol’ Jon blocked this mean editor long ago.

*bawk bawk*

The Democrat party! All the same body with different heads. — BwB (@BwBarrnone) May 22, 2021

And as usual, any sort of tweet from Ted makes the Left lose their itty bitty minds.

You’d think if they get so flustered over the man they’d just mute him but here we are:

You wish. — Averyl Pinto (@AverylPinto) May 23, 2021

Funny- I don’t see a flaming pile of cow sh*t dressed in a tactical vest in this pic.

I’ll take your word for it, teddy. 😂 — Jo (@JoJoFromJerz) May 22, 2021

Reeeeeeeeeee!

I was going with Heidi. But okay. — Bob Sacamano (@manynamesgohere) May 23, 2021

Yup – that’s you – Kremlin Cruz — Matthew Jefferson (@mattdj2002) May 23, 2021

Do you think these people know Biden killed our pipeline but allowed Putin’s pipeline? And that Trump was the one placing sanctions on Russia while Biden lifts them?

You know what, we don’t even care.

Hey dumbass, Ghidorah lost. — David Weissman (@davidmweissman) May 22, 2021

*sigh*

Such angry, thin-skinned, simple little creatures.

Thanks for the job security! *snort*

***

Related:

TFW you’re so SUPER GIRL POWER you think the way to empower women in sports is to END women’s sports annnd we got NOTHIN’

So much THIS –> Professor F’s thread about activists DUPING those in power to limit individual freedom for the ‘greater good’ is DAMN good

‘Did YOU miss a paycheck?!’ Blue-check lecturing Tweeps not to ‘point fingers’ over massive COVID data mistakes does not go well, like at all