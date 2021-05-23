Ted Cruz for the win!
Again.
Iâ€™m the one on the right. pic.twitter.com/wm9XTAb8r0
â€” Ted Cruz (@tedcruz) May 22, 2021
We love that Ted Cruz bashed Jon Cooper with his own tweet. Cooper is nothing more than a blue-check troll who likes to block people for disagreeing with him. Notice Cruz had to use a screenshot â€¦full disclosure, olâ€™ Jon blocked this mean editor long ago.
*bawk bawk*
The Democrat party! All the same body with different heads.
â€” BwB (@BwBarrnone) May 22, 2021
And as usual, any sort of tweet from Ted makes the Left lose their itty bitty minds.
Youâ€™d think if they get so flustered over the man theyâ€™d just mute him but here we are:
You wish.
â€” Averyl Pinto (@AverylPinto) May 23, 2021
Funny- I donâ€™t see a flaming pile of cow sh*t dressed in a tactical vest in this pic.
Iâ€™ll take your word for it, teddy. ðŸ˜‚
â€” Jo (@JoJoFromJerz) May 22, 2021
Reeeeeeeeeee!
I was going with Heidi. But okay.
â€” Bob Sacamano (@manynamesgohere) May 23, 2021
Yup â€“ thatâ€™s you â€“ Kremlin Cruz
â€” Matthew Jefferson (@mattdj2002) May 23, 2021
Do you think these people know Biden killed our pipeline but allowed Putinâ€™s pipeline? And that Trump was the one placing sanctions on Russia while Biden lifts them?
You know what, we donâ€™t even care.
Hey dumbass, Ghidorah lost.
â€” David Weissman (@davidmweissman) May 22, 2021
*sigh*
â€” FTorres (@FrankT2jr) May 22, 2021
Such angry, thin-skinned, simple little creatures.
Thanks for the job security! *snort*
***
