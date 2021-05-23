Here’s an idea.

Only ACTUAL women should play women’s sports.

And saying that does not make us trans-phobic or any other convenient ‘phobic’ people making these ridiculous arguments like to throw at those who disagree with them. It makes us rational. No matter how much a trans-woman feels like she is a woman, she is still built like a man.

Stronger.

Faster.

Bigger.

Sorry, but we’re just not sorry for pointing this out.

But if you want to see a really bad idea check this out:

Nothing says feminist like ending women’s sports. Heh.

Sorting people by ability.

She does realize that the best teams will likely be majority men, right?

AGAIN, this is not sexist or transphobic or whatever else they are throwing around these days … it’s reality.

BUT WE LOVE BEACH VOLLEYBALL.

Equal but different.

Society forgot this very simple concept, that’s what’s wrong.

That. ^

Yuuuuuup.

We saw the argument the moment she tweeted she couldn’t see the argument.

Winning.

Problem. Solved.

HA HA HA HA HA HA HA

****

