Here’s an idea.

Only ACTUAL women should play women’s sports.

And saying that does not make us trans-phobic or any other convenient ‘phobic’ people making these ridiculous arguments like to throw at those who disagree with them. It makes us rational. No matter how much a trans-woman feels like she is a woman, she is still built like a man.

Stronger.

Faster.

Bigger.

Sorry, but we’re just not sorry for pointing this out.

But if you want to see a really bad idea check this out:

i just can't see the argument against gender-integrating all sports and sorting into leagues based on ability https://t.co/5y1RNbm86H — elizabeth bruenig (@ebruenig) May 23, 2021

Nothing says feminist like ending women’s sports. Heh.

Sorting people by ability.

She does realize that the best teams will likely be majority men, right?

AGAIN, this is not sexist or transphobic or whatever else they are throwing around these days … it’s reality.

Because female participation would be statistically near zero. It would be the end of female sports. And the death of beach volleyball. https://t.co/cBcTYFkfiM — Nick Searcy, INTERNATIONAL FILM & TELEVISION STAR (@yesnicksearcy) May 23, 2021

BUT WE LOVE BEACH VOLLEYBALL.

Is Elizabeth joking? Men and women are different. Boys and men would have an advantage. Fewer girls and women will get a chance to play. What is going on in society today?!

🤡 🌎 https://t.co/WAgLGOjU1G — Lisa Britton (@LisaBritton) May 23, 2021

Equal but different.

Society forgot this very simple concept, that’s what’s wrong.

Your thinking rooted in the misplaced notion that people are equal on every level. This is Marxian thought and has no basis in reality. Some people are taller, stronger, smarter, better hand/eye coordination, and so on. Stop trying to apply “equality” to biological diversity. https://t.co/KneNRfZqDh — Ian McKelvey (@ian_mckelvey) May 23, 2021

That. ^

This will in most cases effectively end women in sports. Because budgets and cutoffs. Only ones and twos at the JV level. Even if you expand the roster, you'll just get more men. https://t.co/NAFV94tKSv — Bryan Duff (@duffolonious) May 23, 2021

Spoken like a woman that's never competed or won anything noteworthy. https://t.co/5QcdbjwoKC — Malcolm Fle⚔️ (@Malcolm_fleX48) May 23, 2021

Yuuuuuup.

People who propose this will be the first to complain that the result of it will be every sport dominated by men. Then they'll argue for gender parity caps for professional sports teams, so now your 40 man roster is a 20 man/20 woman roster. https://t.co/g2kY9vn8Uh — Noam Blum 🦉 (@neontaster) May 23, 2021

Here's the problem: Males who identify as women will dominate women's sports while females who identify as men won't make the cut. It creates the male domination of sports that women's sports were created to remedy. — Ackchyually Joe (@jmotivator) May 23, 2021

Here’s an argument: If you allow participation solely on ability and don’t segregate by sex, there won’t be any female athletes. Ask yourself why there aren’t any transgender men running track, wrestling, or playing football. https://t.co/EEtWNOhLPm — Joel Engel (@joelengel) May 23, 2021

You ever kickboxed sparred with a man? Even a dude your size and friendly sparring…he’ll still clean your clock. https://t.co/plsoS8n2mf — 🥃☠️Emersen “Who should we offend today?” Lee☠️🥃 (@EmersenLee) May 23, 2021

Y'all would just complain that the highest league is all men https://t.co/OISMvT0vXZ — ʇ9 (@LoliKneepits) May 23, 2021

The entire concept of affirmative action is that merely leaving admission to merit is insufficient. When the top ranking NBA teams are almost all men, what do you think happens next? https://t.co/ericync9qf — Sunny McSunnyface (@sunnyright) May 23, 2021

Step into the octagon with a man who’s in your height and weight class. I’m sure you’ll “see” the argument then. https://t.co/yr9Pi2YkrS — Greg 🏳️‍🌈 (@CasuallyGreg) May 23, 2021

We saw the argument the moment she tweeted she couldn’t see the argument.

Winning.

Problem. Solved.

HA HA HA HA HA HA HA

