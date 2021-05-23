Mrs. Vindman is almost as bad as the mister.

Almost.

Imagine being the type of person who tries to ruin the life of an Iraq veteran over a tweet where he was clearly giving his best FEMALE FRIEND a hard time. Maybe Rachel doesn’t have any friends (male or female) but this is the sort of crap friends do.

But you know, REEEEEE!

Army public affairs officer posts his friend’s bra size on Twitter but we’re still debating whether or not there is a culture problem in the military. https://t.co/Sr3PIWHOse — Rachel Vindman (@natsechobbyist) May 16, 2021

Note, Rachel is part of a suburban woman podcast where they sit around and act like foamy-mouthed harpies hating on Americans who think differently from them. We know, we were shocked too that this is Alex Vindman’s bride.

Ahem.

Oh, and cultural problem in the military?

In 2012, there were 26,000 estimated victims of sexual violence in the military – 14,000 male victims and 12,000 female victims. Source: National Sexual Violence Resource Center. 2012. Sexual Violence in the Military: A Guide for Civilian Advocates. — AmishDude (@TheAmishDude) May 23, 2021

Maybe she should do a little research?

But you know, those cancel-culture tweets ain’t gonna write themselves.

The Army values are meant to be lived in uniform & out. @ArmyChiefStaff @SecArmy @thejointstaff @16thSMA @TammyDuckworth @SenJoniErnst @SenGillibrand people in leadership who think nothing of making comments like this—& then retweeting them—is indicative of a cultural problem. — Rachel Vindman (@natsechobbyist) May 16, 2021

LOOK AT HER TATTLE TO SENATORS AND REPRESENTATIVES.

She is seriously the UBER Karen right now.

And then she got all big and bad when her harassment caused him to delete his tweets:

Screenshots live forever on the cloud. Just ask Rudy. pic.twitter.com/bBSVFjsb76 — Rachel Vindman (@natsechobbyist) May 16, 2021

You know she’s a real hoot to hang out with at parties and get-togethers.

*yikes*

Jessie Jane Duff dropped her:

Rachel Vindman @natsechobbyist is treacherous, just like her husband @AVindman. She is proudly trying to destroy an Army officer and Iraq veteran's career. Disgusting. https://t.co/Vu67tMGUjL — Jessie Jane Duff (@JessieJaneDuff) May 22, 2021

What she said.

Treacherous, perfect.

She is vile — Johnson, SGT, 1ea (@MaconLetisTmato) May 23, 2021

A bra size is so offensive. 😳 I just don’t know how I will go on with all this sex harassment on Twitter. 🙄 I might have to delete my account to save myself from mental anguish. 😂 — Judy 🌻🇺🇸👮🏻 (@Ysunflowergirl) May 23, 2021

How dare he or his friend have fun on Twitter because you know, EVERYTHING is a big deal these days.

You and your husband are lower than pond scum. Delete your account. — Garry (@OnalaskaGarry) May 23, 2021

Lighten up, honey. — Elle (@PaulKerseyFan) May 23, 2021

You’re good at playing nazi communist aren’t you? https://t.co/hce3RBHB6E — Chris Guzman (@TaotaoSalupa) May 23, 2021

Gotta protect us poor, lowly, scared women from jokes on Twitter ya’ know. We won’t be safe until Rachel gets them all FIRED …

Who are these people?!

Suburban women … never mind.

***

