Lives were ruined over the decisions government made over COVID.

Sadly, even some lives were lost …

But we’re not supposed to ‘point fingers’ at huge data mistakes that drove many of these decisions that did the damage? REALLY?

Yeah, sorry but let the finger-pointing begin.

I'm guessing we will find we made a lot of mistakes handling the pandemic, much of it caused by the fact that nobody had any experience handling a novel virus. Hope we can endeavor to rise above finger-pointing. https://t.co/WM3pfIrTwY — Belinda Luscombe (@luscombeland) May 19, 2021

As you can imagine, this didn’t go over very well:

Making lame excuses and feigning ignorance will ensure “finger pointing” will be relentless and devastating to Public Health professionals. In Oct 2019, the WHO said not to do these things in a pandemic:

– Quarantine healthy

– Contact trace

– Close businesses, schools, borders pic.twitter.com/b4sSaeXsXZ — Hold2 (@Hold2LLC) May 23, 2021

How about these peeps start admitting this was more about political science than actual science? Then maybe we can actually start talking about what really went wrong.

COVID-19 was no more “novel” than H1N1. We have decades of experience with coronaviruses just as we do with influenza. H1N1 was in 2009. All the same people were in charge. This is just a lie. https://t.co/4tKR0WxCK2 — Stacey (@ScotsFyre) May 23, 2021

Boom goes the dynamite.

There wasn't "extremely limited information" past say… July of 2020. Everything after that was blatant misinformation peddled by the media, to create FUD, and push a political narrative. Every single one of you in the media is complicit. https://t.co/4D9rdhCuc1 — TheAmishOne (@ThatAmish1) May 23, 2021

On the contrary, we have many teams with extensive experience in novel and atypical outbreaks, the problem with this was that political science and not statistical and epidemiological science were followed — Scott "Liberals are Dangerous" (@ScottC20012) May 23, 2021

It’s 1 thing if “nobody had any experience handling a novel virus”. The mistakes were made by many insisting they knew what they were doing. Actual results be damned, shout down any who protested lockdowns, masks, closed schools/parks/sports/beaches. And wouldn’t admit mistakes — john semmer (@jfsemmer) May 23, 2021

Did you miss a paycheck? — I Can’t Even (@PalleyKara) May 23, 2021

So we're all done blaming Trump for everything then, right? — Jay Of The J (@ToLearned) May 23, 2021

Many of the mistakes that were made in the US, past June, were avoidable mistakes driven by reflexive opposition to Trump/Republicans rather than focusing on reducing harm and data analysis. -Closed schools

-Closed outdoor venues

-Over-reliance on ineffective NPIs — NYC Angry Mom (@angrybklynmom) May 23, 2021

It became more about hurting Trump and winning an election than it did about the science.

Convince us otherwise.

It's not called finger-pointing, it's called demanding account and making sure it does not happen again. Never mind that the infliction of harm on children is not even over in some pretty big pockets of the country. — HJGTweet (@HjgTweet) May 23, 2021

*accountability! Thank you autocorrect… — HJGTweet (@HjgTweet) May 23, 2021

Dear Twitter,

Give us an edit button.

Thanks.

Right, we will rise above the fact that people who disagreed with some of the stuff that was being said/done early on were called anti-science Grandma killers. Apologies first, then we'll talk about finger pointing. — Universal Beard (@llcthecableguy) May 23, 2021

How about some apologies?

Yeah, that works.

And then we start holding people accountable …

***

