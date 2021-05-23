Lives were ruined over the decisions government made over COVID.

Sadly, even some lives were lost …

But we’re not supposed to ‘point fingers’ at huge data mistakes that drove many of these decisions that did the damage? REALLY?

Yeah, sorry but let the finger-pointing begin.

As you can imagine, this didn’t go over very well:

How about these peeps start admitting this was more about political science than actual science? Then maybe we can actually start talking about what really went wrong.

Boom goes the dynamite.

Trending

It became more about hurting Trump and winning an election than it did about the science.

Convince us otherwise.

Dear Twitter,

Give us an edit button.

Thanks.

How about some apologies?

Yeah, that works.

And then we start holding people accountable …

***

Related:

DISGUSTING: Jessie Jane Duff DROPS Alex Vindman’s wife for trying to cancel Army officer and Iraq veteran’s career over tweet

HO-LEE CHIT! Watch Dan Bongino just END Geraldo Rivera in yet ANOTHER heated back and forth over Israel and Palestine (watch)

‘Game OVER’: Charles C.W. Cooke OWNS Rebekah Jones (again) who’s NOW backpedaling on claim she was asked to delete FL COVID deaths

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: Belinda LuscombeCOVIDdatafinger pointingmistakes