We’ve spent a year being made to feel guilty over wanting our FREEDOM in order to protect ‘the greater good’.

In America.

What a crock of crap …

And yeah yeah, we found someone smarter than us who said it better than ‘what a crock of crap’.

This thread is exceptional:

I've been thinking a lot about individual freedom and how activists dupe those in power to adopt well-meaning policies in the name of the "Greater Good" that slowly chip away at our freedoms until what remains is a Totalitarian State ~total state control of our lives.#SeeMasks — Nick Flor-ProfessorF (@ProfessorF) May 23, 2021

See.

Masks.

Bingo.

Keep going.

I see it happening at all levels, not just the state, but the work place, social media, etc. Activists come in all guises, but they say the same thing: "If we adopt this Good Policy, we will create a Better World™" Then the policy gets weaponized for profit and to punish. — Nick Flor-ProfessorF (@ProfessorF) May 23, 2021

Yup. Why wouldn’t you wear a mask? DON’T YOU KNOW IT SHOWS YOU CARE ABOUT PEOPLE AND NOT KILLING GRANDMA?!?! SO YOU MUST HATE PEOPLE AND WANT TO MURDER OLD PEOPLE! CANNNNNNNNNNNCEL!

If only we were joking.

For example, in academia. A seemingly innocuous policy like "create a safe environment for students to learn" (who would argue with that? I'm for it.) becomes weaponized to stifle speech, fire professors, and disinvite speakers. — Nick Flor-ProfessorF (@ProfessorF) May 23, 2021

This. This. This.

We wish we could include this tweet twice in this article but we’d get a bunch of messages about how we screwed up and included it twice so … yeah.

Ahem.

The same thing happened on social media. An innocuous policy like "create a safe environment for discussion" (again, who would argue against that?) becomes weaponized — an excuse to shadow ban and suspend anyone who thinks the Wrong Way™ and makes someone feel "unsafe". — Nick Flor-ProfessorF (@ProfessorF) May 23, 2021

Unsafe.

If you’re not on Twitter you probably haven’t seen this editor’s ‘mustache war’ with crazed rad-femmes but you’re really missing out.

Ok, not really.

But it’s a good example of how insane social media really is.

In sort, I see the pattern now and so should you. Anytime someone pushes a "Better World" policy — if we do this common sense good thing, then we'll create a better/safer environment — Watch Out. Because it's a trojan horse that will be weaponized against ideological opponents — Nick Flor-ProfessorF (@ProfessorF) May 23, 2021

Because it’s a trojan horse that will be (is) weaponized against ideological opponents.

Yup.

