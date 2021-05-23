After spending a year calling for the defunding of police forces across the country, both the media and many on the Left want to ignore that under-policing is actually causing an increase in violent crime because to acknowledge and admit this would prove theyâ€™re stupid.

Meanwhile, the rest of us know they were wrong and it was stupid to push for the police to be defunded but we digress.

Zaid Jilani was good enough to write a thread on this very topic and itâ€™s pretty exceptional.

Cases like this (in San Francisco) are discussed only on right-wing social media. This is what I'm saying about media fragmentation. Filter bubbles are preventing progressives from even recognizing that crime exists as a social phenomenon and that it's surging. https://t.co/2KFzJlg5f7 â€” Zaid Jilani (@ZaidJilani) May 22, 2021

The best you'll get from left-of-center is that we should address crime by tackling "root causes" which is always doing a bunch of stuff they want to do anyway even if no crime existed (social welfare spending for instance). â€” Zaid Jilani (@ZaidJilani) May 22, 2021

See, if they can blame â€˜root causesâ€™ of the violence they can ignore the very real issue of under-policing because again, this is not about reality but their egos, agenda, and narrative.

Meanwhile, lots of people are getting hurt/killed and obvious solution is better and more expansive policing and a more effective system of prosecution for offenders. â€” Zaid Jilani (@ZaidJilani) May 22, 2021

But hey, at least people are still woke and stuff.

Well the problem is the left can't admit that one of the root causes is underpolicing of violent crime and failure to clear and arrest many violent criminals.. Until they admit this, they are doing nothing about the problem. https://t.co/A4Ppb85ss4 â€” Zaid Jilani (@ZaidJilani) May 22, 2021

Well what's funny is crime is actually much easier to prevent than a heart attack. All the research shows that more policing, higher clearance rates = less crime. That's actually easier than getting people to eat right and exercise! https://t.co/7ecYHtJxvR â€” Zaid Jilani (@ZaidJilani) May 22, 2021

This actually makes sense.

Huh.

The tension is fundamentally that too many liberals read The New Jim Crow and that's the only thing they ever read about criminal justice. Nonviolent drug crimes are a tiny portion of the system and DAs like Boudin want to tackle the wider population https://t.co/ee7tbZ98xC â€” Zaid Jilani (@ZaidJilani) May 22, 2021

Dem voters tell Boudin to end "mass incarceration," Boudin is like okay I'll do it. Then he starts going easy on serious criminals. Then Dem voters are like wait what? â€” Zaid Jilani (@ZaidJilani) May 22, 2021

In a way, Boudin is more honest with himself than a lot of the activist left is honest about what they want. â€” Zaid Jilani (@ZaidJilani) May 22, 2021

You still see like NYT articles blaming the pandemic for the rise in violence. Well, if that was the case, the whole world had the pandemic. It's a pandemic. And yet even in fairly violent places (El Salvador) murders went down last year! https://t.co/6WT8zxQRIW â€” Zaid Jilani (@ZaidJilani) May 22, 2021

High murder rates are inevitable in poor communities, it's the pandemic, blah blah blah vs. reality: https://t.co/Sj4ggijDMb. â€” Zaid Jilani (@ZaidJilani) May 22, 2021

Government policy can make communities much safer, it did in the 1990s fairly successfully, it can do it again. Increases in murder rates are a failure of the government to act. â€” Zaid Jilani (@ZaidJilani) May 22, 2021

What Zaid said.

