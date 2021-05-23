Seth Abramson is angry because CNN allowed Jason Miller to be on their network but they ghosted him.

Publicly.

Now, considering the type of people CNN has had on (Avenatti, Richard Spencer, etc) the fact they ghosted Seth is â€¦ well, itâ€™s pretty damn funny. But add to that his claim that Chris Cuomo was still secretly begging him to help on his show?

Perfection.

It's times like these, when a CNN regular is found to have slipped an abortion pill into a woman's smoothie, that I reminisce about repeatedly appearing on CNN and getting rave reviews from an exec via email before they inexplicably ghosted me in a way they never did Jason Miller â€” Seth Abramson (@SethAbramson) May 23, 2021

Weâ€™re not sure if we should point and laugh at Seth, CNN, or Chris Cuomo. Maybe all three.

(PS) In fairness, CNN ghosted me *publicly*, but Chris Cuomo kept writing me backchannel asking for help with his show, a documented course of info exchange his team then lied about to a major media outlet in a way (note the trend) they never did about their ties to Jason Miller â€” Seth Abramson (@SethAbramson) May 23, 2021

Anyone else want to see that documented course of info exchange? And sorry but man, this sounds like a thread from an angry ex-girlfriend.

Or boyfriend.

We wouldnâ€™t want to misgender anyone.

Ahem.

(PS2) I guess all I'm saying is that significant elements within major media are irreparably brokenâ€”even as other elements continue to do great workâ€”so thank God for independent journalism platforms like Substack, as otherwise it would be wall-to-wall commentary from Jason Miller â€” Seth Abramson (@SethAbramson) May 23, 2021

So take THAT CNN!

HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA

One of many reasons I no longer look at CNN â€” Lara VoteBlue (@laurzipan4) May 23, 2021

Ruh-roh.

Giving CNN this ðŸ‘‡ðŸ‘‡ðŸ‘‡ pic.twitter.com/L2Fuay9YTo â€” Night Writer ðŸŒŠðŸ”¥ðŸ’¯ Stay woke (@JAHarps) May 23, 2021

Huh.

He was dumped by CNN in 2019. â€” Diane S. Baker (@dianesbaker1) May 23, 2021

Yeah â€¦ what about that, Seth?

The issues with Jason Miller were evident well before 2019 and whatever issue CNN ever developed with me was never explained and it is 2021 â€” Seth Abramson (@SethAbramson) May 23, 2021

So really, this isnâ€™t about Jason Miller but his hurt feelings over being ghosted.

This doesnâ€™t look good for CNN.

But considering their ratings right now weâ€™re not entirely surprised although we thought the main reason they were losing viewers was because â€˜bad orange manâ€™ was gone. Who knew their own key audience was sick of them?

*popcorn*

***

