Seth Abramson is angry because CNN allowed Jason Miller to be on their network but they ghosted him.

Publicly.

Now, considering the type of people CNN has had on (Avenatti, Richard Spencer, etc) the fact they ghosted Seth is â€¦ well, itâ€™s pretty damn funny. But add to that his claim that Chris Cuomo was still secretly begging him to help on his show?

Perfection.

Weâ€™re not sure if we should point and laugh at Seth, CNN, or Chris Cuomo. Maybe all three.

Anyone else want to see that documented course of info exchange? And sorry but man, this sounds like a thread from an angry ex-girlfriend.

Or boyfriend.

Trending

We wouldnâ€™t want to misgender anyone.

Ahem.

So take THAT CNN!

HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA

Ruh-roh.

Huh.

Yeah â€¦ what about that, Seth?

So really, this isnâ€™t about Jason Miller but his hurt feelings over being ghosted.

This doesnâ€™t look good for CNN.

But considering their ratings right now weâ€™re not entirely surprised although we thought the main reason they were losing viewers was because â€˜bad orange manâ€™ was gone. Who knew their own key audience was sick of them?

*popcorn*

***

Related:

â€˜Blah blah blah versus REALITYâ€™: Zaid Jilani torches media and progs in BRUTAL thread for ignoring under-policing as cause for increase in violent crime

And THATâ€™S how itâ€™s done! Ted Cruz OWNS Jon Cooper with his own DIG at McConnell and McCarthy and itâ€™s hilariously PERFECT

TFW youâ€™re so SUPER GIRL POWER you think the way to empower women in sports is to END womenâ€™s sports annnd we got NOTHINâ€™

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: chris cuomoCNNSeth Abramson