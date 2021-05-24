Thinking Richard Marx should put the Twitter DOWN.

As Twitchy readers know, he said some stupid stuff about buying a violent felon booze and giving him a hug since you know, he hates Rand Paul and stuff. That’s totally a sane way to think about people you disagree with, right?

I’ll say it again: If I ever meet Rand Paul’s neighbor I’m going to hug him and buy him as many drinks as he can consume. — Richard Marx (@richardmarx) May 23, 2021

Kurt Schlichter was good enough to warn Dick what happens when people normalize violence against their opponents since the good colonel has lots of experience with it:

I served in a place where one group people normalized political violence against their opponents. They ended up losing the fight the started. Hard. It was called Kosovo. Maybe don’t go down that road. You should listen to me @richardmarx. You really should. https://t.co/hFFfg74TC9 — Kurt Schlichter (@KurtSchlichter) May 24, 2021

And as you can imagine, Dick didn’t listen to the colonel and instead started babbling about … you know what, we’re not sure.

Just glanced at your responses/comments on your own Twitter feed. 99% are calling you out as the dishonest, hypocritical moron you are. Congrats. https://t.co/pqO3BZDJW7 — Richard Marx (@richardmarx) May 24, 2021

When we look at the comments we just see a bunch of people dragging Dick around for tweeting something so awful.

Kurt responded:

Dick, I’m not warning you to help myself. I’m trying to help to

You. https://t.co/U2Y8l2ELcR — Kurt Schlichter (@KurtSchlichter) May 24, 2021

We like how he called him Dick.

Heh.

And then Dick played the victim:

That sounds like a really pathetic attempt to incite violence towards me, Kurtie. — Richard Marx (@richardmarx) May 24, 2021

Says the guy who just tweeted about buying booze for and hugging a violent felon.

Derp.

He’ll be right there waiting for you. — Matthew Betley 🇺🇸 (@MatthewBetley) May 24, 2021

Wherever you go, whatever you do …

And then Dick got BIG MAD:

You worship a racist traitor who not only consistently endorsed political violence but incited it on Jan. 6. Just because you served doesn’t mean you’re not a traitor now. Listen to you? No one does. You’re such a useless hack you can’t even get a gig on Newsmax or OAN. — Richard Marx (@richardmarx) May 24, 2021

*sigh*

He's not the one offering hugs and booze as rewards for assaulting politicians he doesn't like. But do go on about how wrong political violence is, Richard… pic.twitter.com/pQjVHwxJHE — Jen DinNJ (@JenDinnj) May 24, 2021

“Racist traitor” Surely, someone of your “intelligence” can provide facts to support your claims. I wonder, Dick, did you feign outrage as small biz burned to the ground last year? You do know your beloved VP supported a fund to bail rioters out of jail. TDS is real. — Spring Ahead (@SckNTyrd) May 24, 2021

The problem with this statement is it’s entirely false. There isn’t a truthful word in it. I mean there is a date. But that it. — Joel App (@AppyJoel) May 24, 2021

Ad hominem tends to betray frustration with inability to construct a coherent persuasive argument. Combining ad hominem with a willful violation of the Ninth Commandment reeks of desperation. #ShouldveKnownBetter — DocWashburn (@DocWashburn) May 24, 2021

You're advocating violence Richard Marx. You should rethink your position. — Uncle Den ™️ (@denwee) May 24, 2021

See what we mean? He should just stop tweeting.

But we all know he won’t.

***

