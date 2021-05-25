Byron York wrote a fairly exceptional thread explaining why 9/11 was indeed FAR WORSE than what happened on January 6. Yeah yeah, we know, talking heads, Lefties, Never Trump, and other disingenuous butt-nuggets have a vested interest in claiming otherwise but it’s just not so.

On George Will's desire 'to see January 6 burned into the American mind as firmly as 9/11 because it was that scale of a shock to the system.' No, it wasn't. There is simply no comparison in scale or motivation between the two. For some perspective: 1/5 — Byron York (@ByronYork) May 24, 2021

Apparently, York explaining exactly why a terrorist attack that literally killed over 3000 Americans on our soil was far worse than a ‘riot’ led by a vegan shaman upset HuffPo douche-canoe S.V. Dáte who very desperately wants to pretend January 6 was far worse than 9/11.

We’re definitely not dealing with the best OR the brightest here.

Trump Apology Corps in full apology mode. The 9/11 terrorists and Osama bin Laden never threatened the heart of the American experiment. The 1/6 terrorists and Donald Trump absolutely did exactly that. Trump continues that effort today. https://t.co/cDcOkXFeio — S.V. Dáte (@svdate) May 25, 2021

What IS it with these HuffPo dopes?

This attempt to whitewash what happened that day is shameful. 9/11 was an act of war done by foreigners. 1/6 was an attack on our republic — an attempt to END OUR DEMOCRACY — committed by supposed Americans, including the sitting president. — S.V. Dáte (@svdate) May 25, 2021

Yes. We’re all whitewashing what happened on January 6 …

Calling out their crazy hysteria over what happened is hardly whitewashing it, doofus.

If we rolled our eyes any further back in our heads we’d be able to see Alaska from our backyard.

Just listen to the violent rhetoric these terrorists are spouting! pic.twitter.com/Vevv8kGkci — Aldous Huxley's Ghost™ (@AF632) May 25, 2021

OMG THE HORROR.

You’re really trying to make yourself the title character of your book THE USEFUL IDIOT, aren’t you? Without 9/11, there’s no Patriot Act and maybe we wouldn’t have the surveillance state we live in today. Do these things not threaten the heart of the American experiment? — Hammerjack (@MarcGiller) May 25, 2021

He wants to continue painting half of this country as dangerous and unhinged so nobody pays attention to the crapshow the Democrats elected.

Go lick some more elitist boots, fascist. pic.twitter.com/vJlr4MpIF6 — Skeptical Stoic (@StoicSkeptical) May 25, 2021

You are a sick son of a dog. 3000 innocent people were murdered on 9/11 and more would have had flight 93 not crashed thanks to passengers. Only one person was killed on 1/6 and she was killed in cold blood. — Dr. Doctor 🗣 (@FlaRenegade) May 25, 2021

BUT THEY SAT AT NANCY PELOSI’S DESK!!!

We especially like Siraj as the List Shaman here.

Heh.

This is pathetic. — Phil (@philllosoraptor) May 25, 2021

Stage IV TDS: When you become a complete wackadoodle & start comparing grandma's taking selfies to 9/11. — Dr. Snoop Bailey (@realsnoopbailey) May 25, 2021

I genuinely feel sorry for you and the gullibles who believe this. — Dad (@NorvR) May 25, 2021

You’re a liar and a propagandist. Is there anyone outside the dumb, gullible liberal bubble who thinks that a small number of unarmed people being escorted around the Capitol by security could have overthrown the government? No one else is that stupid, right? — Dead Che 🖕🏻🇨🇳🇮🇷🇵🇸 (@satcherfield) May 25, 2021

You incredible flaming jackass. 3,000 people died on 9/11.

The riot that “threatened democracy” was led by this guy: pic.twitter.com/mrYywxdw8c — The Major 🇺🇸 🇮🇱 (@saltymarine80) May 25, 2021

Hahahahahahahah you're still tweeting this?#BlueAnon — Srian Btelter (@msmHypocrisy) May 25, 2021

One has to wonder at this point.

***

Related:

‘The Mt. Everest of steaming piles of horsesh*t’: Ben Shapiro DRAGS NYT’s Michelle Goldberg for claiming attacks on Jews are ‘a gift to the Right’

I’m not crying, YOU’RE crying: Thread on former car salesman who’s never played basketball getting inducted to NBA Hall of Fame BEST thing you’ll read today

So much BOOMITY –> Lisa Boothe sums up why traditional media (looking at you, CNN!) REALLY sucks in one perfect tweet