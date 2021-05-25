If you needed more proof the Left sees Jews as a prop … wow.

Michelle Goldberg penned an entire column about how attacks (aka violence) on Jews over Israel are a gift to the Right. No, seriously. We’re not even making her sound ridiculous for ‘effect,’ she literally wrote that in a headline.

Yes, we made the same ‘are you sh*tting me’ face.

Ben Shapiro said it … well, almost identically to how we would have said it. EL OH EL.

Her column is a steaming pile of horsesh*t:

Michelle Goldberg's column is routinely a steaming pile of horseshit. This one, however, is the Mt. Everest of steaming piles of horseshit. pic.twitter.com/XGd2kLvsup — Ben Shapiro (@benshapiro) May 25, 2021

Not just a steaming pile of horsesh*t, but a Mt. Everest-sized-steaming pile of horsesh*t.

Dude, that’s a lot of horsesh*t.

Heh.

"I mean sure, it's bad that criminals who want to destroy Israel are beating Jews in the streets, but the REAL problem is that they're giving aid and comfort to pro-Israel advocates!" — Ben Shapiro (@benshapiro) May 25, 2021

Yup.

He’s right.

That’s so much horsesh*t that a horse would walk by it and say, ‘Damn, that’s a lot of horsesh*t.’

Thanks for the visual aid, Tony.

Heh.

.@michelleinbklyn is just doing her job. She's a polemicist who's myopic view is ALWAYS the same regardless of facts. Michelle "spit at them. Kick them in the head" Goldberg fights for collectivism, cultural Marxism, and anti-Americanism. EVERYTHING is withing that context. 🤦🏾‍♂️ — Marshall Stokes (@Marshall_Stokes) May 25, 2021

“Stop attacking Jews because it’s good for the GOP” is a weird message. — Guy Named Len (@theChapLen) May 25, 2021

Right?

Death is a gift? Really? REALLY? — BlasterWorld Beep/Bob/Boob (@blusterworld) May 25, 2021

Hey man, those anti-Israel clicks and taps aren’t going to make themselves happen ya’ know.

