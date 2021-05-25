If you needed more proof the Left sees Jews as a prop … wow.

Michelle Goldberg penned an entire column about how attacks (aka violence) on Jews over Israel are a gift to the Right. No, seriously. We’re not even making her sound ridiculous for ‘effect,’ she literally wrote that in a headline.

Yes, we made the same ‘are you sh*tting me’ face.

Ben Shapiro said it … well, almost identically to how we would have said it. EL OH EL.

Her column is a steaming pile of horsesh*t:

Not just a steaming pile of horsesh*t, but a Mt. Everest-sized-steaming pile of horsesh*t.

Dude, that’s a lot of horsesh*t.

Heh.

Trending

Yup.

He’s right.

That’s so much horsesh*t that a horse would walk by it and say, ‘Damn, that’s a lot of horsesh*t.’

Thanks for the visual aid, Tony.

Heh.

Right?

Hey man, those anti-Israel clicks and taps aren’t going to make themselves happen ya’ know.

***

Related:

I’m not crying, YOU’RE crying: Thread on former car salesman who’s never played basketball getting inducted to NBA Hall of Fame BEST thing you’ll read today

So much BOOMITY –> Lisa Boothe sums up why traditional media (looking at you, CNN!) REALLY sucks in one perfect tweet

BUSTED! Brit Hume helps EXPOSE Vox for secretly changing their article about the COVID lab leak theory to make it ‘less embarrassing’

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: Ben ShapiroIsraelJewsMichelle Goldbergnyt