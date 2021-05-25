Remember when the mainstream media was treating anyone who dared suggest COVID was leaked from the Wuhan lab like unhinged, conspiracy-driven maniacs? Especially WaPo which went as far to fact-check people like Ted Cruz?

Not a great look for Glenn Kessler.

Guess Ted felt like returning the favor …

Ouch.

Maybe we ought to have a National Conversation about scientific funding. — AmishDude (@TheAmishDude) May 25, 2021

Yeah, maybe we should.

It is like they are not allowed to think for themselves or something. https://t.co/0bNM9Ixi2S — ♔𝓙𝓪𝓶𝓮𝓼 𝓣𝓱𝓮 𝓐𝓻𝓴𝓪𝓷𝓼𝓪𝔀𝔂𝓮𝓻♔ ジェームズ (@Scotty_2017) May 25, 2021

Or something.

But Glenn watched the cartoon, Ted. Clearly that means Glenn is better informed. — Ackchyually Joe (@jmotivator) May 25, 2021

Totally.

"Suddenly". Voila! Out of the blue! Unexpectedly! And Kessler wonders why he's the butt of so many jokes. — carolyn tackett (@CarolsCloset) May 25, 2021

got em — C.J. Wilson (@str8edgeracer) May 25, 2021

Well that didn’t age well… — Neanderⓣhal Mike (@ghostwriter17) May 25, 2021

As we learn more and more about what was really happening over the past year, more and more of these tweets look even worse.

This is gonna be FUN.

***

Related:

‘We will NOT be intimidated’: Kelley Paul calls out EVIL dbags (looking at you, @richardmarx) inciting violence against her husband in KICK-A*S thread

‘Dude, are you HIGH’?! HuffPo correspondent throwing a FIT because 9/11 actually was FAR WORSE than Jan. 6 BACKFIRES in a huge way

I’m not crying, YOU’RE crying: Thread on former car salesman who’s never played basketball getting inducted to NBA Hall of Fame BEST thing you’ll read today