Remember when the mainstream media was treating anyone who dared suggest COVID was leaked from the Wuhan lab like unhinged, conspiracy-driven maniacs? Especially WaPo which went as far to fact-check people like Ted Cruz?

Not a great look for Glenn Kessler.

Guess Ted felt like returning the favor …

Ouch.

Yeah, maybe we should.

Or something.

Totally.

As we learn more and more about what was really happening over the past year, more and more of these tweets look even worse.

This is gonna be FUN.

