Gosh, a group that makes ‘educational videos’ for the Left is surprised and upset that the Biden administration will NOT be cancelling student debt.

Wait, a politician lied while campaigning? SAY IT AIN’T SO!

This never happens.

Heh.

Biden just dropped student debt cancellation down to zero. That’s right, the Biden administration has decided to cancel $0 in student debt. — Gravel Institute (@GravelInstitute) May 24, 2021

We’d almost feel sorry for them if we weren’t busy laughing.

Biden has only been lying for 50 years ya’ doorknobs.

Heh.

It would be more in line with his policies if he only canceled foreign student debt. — Roux (@rouxdsla) May 25, 2021

Well, that ought to sober them up. Reality — Resident Stoic (@nikkiborman) May 25, 2021

Welcome to the world of the average politician! — Cj (@gst141) May 25, 2021

Wokies with 200k in Women Studies debt. pic.twitter.com/AfnBN8hxyT — Arz (@MarcosC21781427) May 25, 2021

Wokies.

EL OH EL.

Hey, thanks for the votes!

Suckers.

***

Related:

‘What IS this headline’?! Kira Davis DROPS The Hill for crap headline trying to make Trump look bad for ‘taking credit’ for vaccine rollout

More like 4 CLOWNS! Ted Cruz dragging Glenn Kessler with screenshots of his lame fact-checking on Wuhan lab-leak theory is BRUTAL perfection

‘Dude, are you HIGH’?! HuffPo correspondent throwing a FIT because 9/11 actually was FAR WORSE than Jan. 6 BACKFIRES in a huge way