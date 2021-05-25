Gosh, a group that makes ‘educational videos’ for the Left is surprised and upset that the Biden administration will NOT be cancelling student debt.

Wait, a politician lied while campaigning? SAY IT AIN’T SO!

This never happens.

Heh.

We’d almost feel sorry for them if we weren’t busy laughing.

Biden has only been lying for 50 years ya’ doorknobs.

Trending

Heh.

Wokies.

EL OH EL.

Hey, thanks for the votes!

Suckers.

***

