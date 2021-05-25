Gosh, a group that makes ‘educational videos’ for the Left is surprised and upset that the Biden administration will NOT be cancelling student debt.
Wait, a politician lied while campaigning? SAY IT AIN’T SO!
This never happens.
Heh.
Biden just dropped student debt cancellation down to zero. That’s right, the Biden administration has decided to cancel $0 in student debt.
— Gravel Institute (@GravelInstitute) May 24, 2021
We’d almost feel sorry for them if we weren’t busy laughing.
Biden has only been lying for 50 years ya’ doorknobs.
HAHAHAHAHAHAH https://t.co/V3TddZwMuN
— Will Chamberlain (@willchamberlain) May 25, 2021
Heh.
It would be more in line with his policies if he only canceled foreign student debt.
— Roux (@rouxdsla) May 25, 2021
Well, that ought to sober them up. Reality
— Resident Stoic (@nikkiborman) May 25, 2021
Welcome to the world of the average politician!
— Cj (@gst141) May 25, 2021
Wokies with 200k in Women Studies debt. pic.twitter.com/AfnBN8hxyT
— Arz (@MarcosC21781427) May 25, 2021
Wokies.
EL OH EL.
Suckers 😅 pic.twitter.com/hSoc2sez2H
— DLass (@Wwlasss) May 25, 2021
Hey, thanks for the votes!
Suckers.
***
