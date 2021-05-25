Remember when our good, delicate, studied, serious friends on the Left and in the media were busy telling us Trump would never EVER oversee a vaccine rollout before the end of 2020? We even had crazies who were running for president (who are now the vice president) claiming they would NEVER trust a vaccine from Trump.

And now here we are, the country almost all the way open, the virus retreating … the vaccine available everywhere and to almost anyone in America.

The Hill acts like Trump shouldn’t take credit? C’mon, man.

Trump takes credit for vaccine rollout: "One of the greatest miracles of the ages" https://t.co/vlmelaty69 pic.twitter.com/cV9OuA3Wka — The Hill (@thehill) May 25, 2021

From The Hill:

Trump issued a statement saying that without his administration’s help with the purchase and distribution of the COVID-19 vaccine, the U.S. wouldn’t be where it’s at in terms of the number of vaccinated Americans, adding that it took his team just nine months to develop a vaccine while “everybody was saying it would take at least 3-5 years.” “New United States COVID cases, because of the record-breaking development of the vaccine and its early purchase and distribution by the Trump Administration, has hit its lowest level in more than one year, and falling fast. I want to thank all within the Trump Administration who pushed so hard for a vaccine and got it done in less than nine months when everybody was saying it would take at least 3-5 years, and probably not happen,” Trump said in his statement. “Without the vaccine the world would be a much different place right now.”

Annnd he’s right.

What is this headline? Yes, he took credit because he's the one responsible for it. Lawd, twitter…you are painin me today. #OperationWarpSpeed https://t.co/y4XgGrAVfB — Kira (@RealKiraDavis) May 25, 2021

What she said. ^

In the end–no matter how much the left cries about it–Trump's vaccines are ending the pandemic.

And that's the reality they will never admit. — mallen2010 (@mallen_2010) May 25, 2021

I mean, he's right it is a miracle. Or are you a science denier? — Attila the Honeybun (@AttilaSaysMeow) May 25, 2021

Yes, while Biden was hiding in the basement waiting for a fraud election, Trump was busy with Warp Speed and the roll out. Anything else you say is pure BS. — Cry me a river (@PhillyToMaine) May 25, 2021

Trump is right.

Heck, we’re finding out he was right about … well, all of it.

