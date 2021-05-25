Remember when our good, delicate, studied, serious friends on the Left and in the media were busy telling us Trump would never EVER oversee a vaccine rollout before the end of 2020? We even had crazies who were running for president (who are now the vice president) claiming they would NEVER trust a vaccine from Trump.

And now here we are, the country almost all the way open, the virus retreating … the vaccine available everywhere and to almost anyone in America.

The Hill acts like Trump shouldn’t take credit? C’mon, man.

From The Hill:

Trump issued a statement saying that without his administration’s help with the purchase and distribution of the COVID-19 vaccine, the U.S. wouldn’t be where it’s at in terms of the number of vaccinated Americans, adding that it took his team just nine months to develop a vaccine while “everybody was saying it would take at least 3-5 years.”

“New United States COVID cases, because of the record-breaking development of the vaccine and its early purchase and distribution by the Trump Administration, has hit its lowest level in more than one year, and falling fast. I want to thank all within the Trump Administration who pushed so hard for a vaccine and got it done in less than nine months when everybody was saying it would take at least 3-5 years, and probably not happen,” Trump said in his statement. “Without the vaccine the world would be a much different place right now.”

Annnd he’s right.

Trending

What she said. ^

Trump is right.

Heck, we’re finding out he was right about … well, all of it.

***

Related:

More like 4 CLOWNS! Ted Cruz dragging Glenn Kessler with screenshots of his lame fact-checking on Wuhan lab-leak theory is BRUTAL perfection

‘Dude, are you HIGH’?! HuffPo correspondent throwing a FIT because 9/11 actually was FAR WORSE than Jan. 6 BACKFIRES in a huge way

I’m not crying, YOU’RE crying: Thread on former car salesman who’s never played basketball getting inducted to NBA Hall of Fame BEST thing you’ll read today

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: Kira DavisThe HillTrump