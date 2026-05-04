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Katie Porter, Fresh Off the Ozempic Fidget Fest, Says Trump Ruins Everything

justmindy
justmindy | 8:30 PM on May 04, 2026
Greg Nash/Pool via AP

Katie Porter, running for Governor, clearly on Ozempic and fidgeting like a fiend, has an opinion on Trump. 

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Calm down, Katie.


Always laughing at Katie, never with. 

Everyone has seen how Katie treats staff. She's awful. 

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And she throws mashed potatoes on her ex-husband.

She also clearly thinks the public is stupid and has a short memory. 

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Trump wouldn't touch her with a 10-foot pole but that is funny. 

Katie opened herself up to that one. 

That's the entire Democrat platform.

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