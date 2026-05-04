Katie Porter, Fresh Off the Ozempic Fidget Fest, Says Trump Ruins Everything

Katie Porter, running for Governor, clearly on Ozempic and fidgeting like a fiend, has an opinion on Trump.

KATIE PORTER: “Everything [Trump] touches turns to sh*t.” pic.twitter.com/qmMQLzk6cN — Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) May 4, 2026

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Calm down, Katie.

All the Ozempic in the world ain’t changing your poll numbers https://t.co/6Puj8DCXbG — Rob Schmitt (@SchmittNYC) May 4, 2026

Everything Katie Porter touches files for divorce. https://t.co/srwS0J4sgL pic.twitter.com/SONQgIGcLd — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) May 4, 2026

I'm not sure what Frodo Baggins is worked up about here, but I wish him luck running for governor. https://t.co/YWmML5DsRJ — Tony Kinnett (@TheTonus) May 4, 2026





Always laughing at Katie, never with.

Even Californians aren’t stupid enough to elect this hog. https://t.co/z6KWulBIwJ — Trying to be better (@PenfieldRod) May 4, 2026

Katie Porter lives in an alternate universe. https://t.co/MibTeWwIdH — Donald B Littlefield (@DBLittlefield) May 4, 2026

This Porter woman is just as bad IF NOT WORSE THAN Hillary Clinton in terms of human toxicity. My goodness. https://t.co/hssXoKtU1E — banana republic (@erggffyhhfdetyh) May 4, 2026

Everyone has seen how Katie treats staff. She's awful.

San Francisco has been run by Democrats for 62+ years.



This video of San Francisco was made by @darren_stallcup on 7th and Market near City Hall and the old Twitter headquarters. pic.twitter.com/FjWOHNTtfr — Sohnie Hill (@Sohnie) May 4, 2026

Oh, yeah. Absolutely . “Everything Trump touches turns to sh*t”. That’s exactly why he has one of history’s most successful, attractive and loving families.😆😂👍🏾 pic.twitter.com/mi5FRQtdsj — Voice of Sanity (@HouseofElon) May 4, 2026

And she throws mashed potatoes on her ex-husband.

Katie's been on the Ozempic. Wonder if that is helping with her habit of assaulting her husband with hot mashed tubers — Stevo1962 (@stevo1962) May 4, 2026

Katie Porter has been caught on camera before. This is not candor — it’s another gaslighting performance from a Democrat candidate who thinks contempt is leadership. — Lawrence Latvala (@llatvala) May 4, 2026

She also clearly thinks the public is stupid and has a short memory.

Man California is cooked enough under Gavin. Imagine electing this psychopath as Governor of California! pic.twitter.com/OyFnMquOCO — FrankieNYLI (@Frankie66000319) May 4, 2026

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Why do all these white women look like Tucker Carlson slept with Ron Paul? — Justin (@pnnjstnchrstphr) May 4, 2026

Trump wouldn't touch her with a 10-foot pole but that is funny.

Ozempic affected her looks bigly. She is looking even more like a serial killer now. — Leftist Lunacy (@LibsKeepWailing) May 4, 2026

Ha! He must have given her a great big hug. — Mick McMack (@NotoriousLGP) May 4, 2026

Katie opened herself up to that one.

The one who says Newsom has done a great job for our state has the nerve to talk about Trump. That is the only agenda for the left is to badmouth Trump. She is nuts if she thinks she will be our governor — Krazzi64 (@kandir1964) May 4, 2026

That's the entire Democrat platform.

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