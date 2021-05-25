Shots fired at George Floyd Square … where is our shocked face?

And we’re not just talking about a gunshot or two, it’s a bunch.

Watch this:

Wow.

Sheltering in place.

Better call some social workers.

Trending

Thirty shots.

Just. Wow.

Tell us more about how it’s smart to defund the police?

Quiet now.

Right.

This is insane.

Shocked face indeed.

***

