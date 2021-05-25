Shots fired at George Floyd Square … where is our shocked face?

And we’re not just talking about a gunshot or two, it’s a bunch.

Watch this:

BREAKING: shots appear to have been fired at George Floyd Square. Quiet now. People still sheltering in place. pic.twitter.com/Dmv1cQwOPZ — Philip Crowther (@PhilipinDC) May 25, 2021

Wow.

We heard a few dozens sounds of what appear to have been shots fired on this block. Everyone sheltered in place. Lots of running. No apparent need for medics. Will update. pic.twitter.com/tpDY9etN8I — Philip Crowther (@PhilipinDC) May 25, 2021

Sheltering in place.

Better call some social workers.

Quick rough footage of the moment we heard shots fired at George Floyd Square. We counted 30 upon looking back at the footage. pic.twitter.com/oxGkLQru9Q — Philip Crowther (@PhilipinDC) May 25, 2021

Thirty shots.

Just. Wow.

Tell us more about how it’s smart to defund the police?

George Floyd Square very quiet again now. But a fellow reporter just had her phone smashed because she took photos of a storefront hit by a bullet. pic.twitter.com/Ei6QtfUiHd — Philip Crowther (@PhilipinDC) May 25, 2021

Quiet now.

Right.

Here’s the moment shots were fired near George Floyd Square earlier this morning. pic.twitter.com/NIWRBr6b9Y — Philip Crowther (@PhilipinDC) May 25, 2021

This is insane.

Gunshots rang out during a live report from George Floyd Square in Minneapolis on the first anniversary of his murder. pic.twitter.com/oSoaSKPQEY — Washington Examiner (@dcexaminer) May 25, 2021

Just another day in the neighborhood. — Sleepy Wizard (@sleepywizard) May 25, 2021

Unreal, just can’t Stop — James Winchester (@obpair) May 25, 2021

"Here's my shocked face". And I guess it was all legally owned guns. — ManOfMoreWorlds (@more_worlds) May 25, 2021

Shocked face indeed.

***

