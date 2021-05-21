Being Jewish in NYC will apparently get you spit on … let that sink in.

Remember when the Left spent every day blaming Trump for the violent riots we were seeing last summer? Somehow it was all Trump’s fault? Those same butt-nuggets are oddly quiet about this violence in the streets now and how it’s Biden’s fault.

Funny how that works.

Watch (this is awful):

Pro-Palestinian mob attacks Jewish diners by spitting on them. pic.twitter.com/RKP73TfMKp — Ian Miles Cheong (@stillgray) May 21, 2021

And in the streets of New York City.

New York City. — Ian Miles Cheong (@stillgray) May 21, 2021

The one good thing about this video is the waiters stepping in to protect the people dining. They deserve a raise and the biggest tips EVER.

When will people start calling out @HouseDemocrats @RashidaTlaib @IlhanMN and @AOC for their disgusting anti-Semitism which has emboldened this behavior? — Mandy ☕🦋🇺🇸 (@SpringSteps) May 21, 2021

Fair question.

Unfortunately, they’re far too busy vilifying Israel for their day job to actually care about Jews being attacked in the streets of New York City.

This makes my heart break and my blood boil. https://t.co/myerOqCeEY — Matt Brooks (@mbrooksrjc) May 21, 2021

God bless the waiters who protected their customers. — Christopher F. Rufo ⚔️ (@realchrisrufo) May 21, 2021

Amen.

All I know is that with waiters like that protecting diners, I’m going to eat @BenjaminSteak A LOT!!!! Thank you heroes!!! — Todd Richman (@toddrichman) May 21, 2021

The restaurant is Benjamin’s Steakhouse Prime. The waiters protecting the diners are brave as hell and should be recognized!!! — the right stuff (@carenmess) May 21, 2021

If you have an opportunity to dine at Benjamin’s Steakhouse Prime you absolutely should, AND TIP THOSE WAITERS!

If there is one lesson to be learned from pre WW2 Nazi Germany it’s Jews need to arm themselves to the teeth. — AstRohphysysist (@roachman61) May 21, 2021

Disgusting — Diane B (@dmb1031) May 21, 2021

Horrifying — Shellie McCullough PhD (@LeToucher) May 21, 2021

And a bunch of other words that mean disgusting and horrifying.

***

